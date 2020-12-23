Applause broke out after the final approval for the new consolidated Athens City Schools (ACS) building Monday night.
The ACS Board and Athens City Council met in a joint session to accept the bid for the new Pre-K through fifth grade structure which would consolidate Ingleside Elementary, North City Elementary, City Park Elementary and Westside Elementary onto one campus where City Park stands now.
During a work session last week, the ACS Board reached an informal consensus on Merit Construction’s bid of $32.15 million to build the first phase of the school, which encompasses Pre-K through second grade.
However, Monday night, ACS Director Robert Greene announced that price had dropped just a bit due to the removal of some non-construction related costs.
The new bid to be voted on, according to Greene, was $30,516,449.
“It’s a wonderful price,” he said. “I appreciate the city council’s consideration of this and it’s a good day for the City of Athens and the schools.”
The ACS members voted first, unanimously approving the bid and passing the decision along to the city council. The council — with all members present except one — voted without dissent for it as well, accepting the bid and moving the process along to the construction phase.
That phase is set to begin this coming Monday when dirt is expected to be broken. However, due to COVID-19, there won’t be a formal celebration when the shovels hit the dirt.
“We decided to delay that until we see a little better weather and a little better report on COVID,” Greene said. “I think the idea is for us to set a good example. The good news is, at that time we’ll have the signs up.”
Once the final approval was made by the school board, Chairman Mike Bevins expressed his excitement over seeing this day come to fruition.
“I’m glad the two bodies could come together and agree on what is going to be a milestone,” he said. “This particular new facility will be a beacon and a shining example of what a well-managed, funded and concerned citizenry can do. I’m glad we are here and I appreciate the council for what they’ve done.”
Once the city officials made their vote, Council Member Dick Pelley said he was glad to see this day, but wished it hadn’t taken as long as it did.
“Quite honestly, I was hoping to be walking into the building this year,” he said. “I think we’ve dragged our feet too long and I am so excited to be here tonight approving the bid. I wish we had done it eight years, 10 years ago.”
Mayor Bo Perkinson echoed much of what Bevins said as well.
“I’m reminded we have an exemplary Athens City Schools for our teachers to teach and our students to learn in this city,” he said. “This physical building we’re going to have our students in here in a couple of years is going to be exemplary too. We’re happy to be here today — I am, speaking for myself.”
There had been talk last week among the school board members of considering approving Phase 2 — which includes the third through fifth grade portion of the building — now instead of after the completion of Phase 1.
Based on the bid from Merit Construction, that would cost an extra $8.7 on top of what was approved Monday night. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) loan that is funding much of this project would cover up to $35 million total, leaving $4,216,449 to be funded by some other means.
“I appreciate the city council allowing us to come to their workshop in January to discuss the budget of the schools and look at opportunities we have,” ACS Board Member Chris Adams said. “I think with the bids being what they are, I think it’s an excellent opportunity for us to sit down as two bodies and look at that opportunity.”
