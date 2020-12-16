A Riceville man has been arrested as part of a larger sting regarding seeking illegal commercial sex acts.
A two-day undercover operation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) Human Trafficking Unit and Task Force, the Chattanooga Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations has resulted in the arrest of 14 men accused of seeking illicit sex from minors.
Over a two-day period beginning Dec. 9, as part of an undercover investigation aimed at addressing human trafficking in East Tennessee, authorities placed several decoy advertisements on websites known to be linked to prostitution and commercial sex cases. The focus of the operation was to identify individuals seeking to engage in commercial sex acts with minors.
As a result of the operation, detectives and agents arrested 14 men and booked them into the Hamilton County Jail:
• William Fugate, 44, of Riceville: Trafficking for commercial sex act
• Gregory Joiner, 60, of Chattanooga: Trafficking for commercial sex act
• Thomas Baggenstoss, 43, of Knoxville: Trafficking for commercial sex act
• Rubelino Velasquez Salas, 31, of Chattanooga: Trafficking for commercial sex act
• Jerome Stewart, 25, of Chattanooga: Trafficking for commercial sex act and possession of marijuana
• Michael Scarlett, 22, of Houston, Texas: Trafficking for commercial sex act
• Khadim Gueye, 33, of Chattanooga: Trafficking for commercial sex act
• Sibley Evans, 43, of Lupton City: Trafficking for commercial sex act
• Aurelio Hernandez, 32, of Roanoke, Va.: Trafficking for commercial sex act
• Thomas Cochran, 42, of Carrollton, Ga.: Trafficking for commercial sex act, possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia
• Nicholas Underwood, 21, of Cohutta, Ga.: Trafficking for commercial sex act and possession of a firearm while in commission of a felony
• Bersain Velasquez, 41, of Chattanooga: Trafficking for commercial sex act
• Qu’darius Smith, 23, of Chattanooga: Trafficking for commercial sex act, possession of meth and possession of marijuana
• Nelvin Cruz-Cruz, 48, of Lilburn, Ga.: Trafficking for commercial sex act
Part of the operation also focused on identifying potential victims of trafficking. One adult woman was offered services such as housing and counseling through Grow Free Tennessee, a program of the Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking, and Willowbend Farms.
Those participating in the operation included the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Chattanooga Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, the Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking and Willowbend Farms.
Information about human trafficking and TBI’s efforts to address this type of crime can be found online at www.ITHas ToStop.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.