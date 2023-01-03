Tennessee State Rep. Dan Howell (R-Cleveland) believes there will be a variety of topics appearing in the upcoming General Assembly session, scheduled to start at noon Tuesday, Jan. 10.
According to Howell, the session will include traditional topics, such as the budget, but some new things as well.
“One of the things I believe we will see is the governor’s infrastructure initiative,” Howell said. “We have been taking a look at what other states have been doing in regards to their population growth and their need to expand and build new roads.”
Howell also believes the session will host discussion on electric and hybrid vehicles.
“Tennessee is in a position where we depend so heavily on the gas tax to fund our infrastructure and we are feeling some pressure do the increase in mileage for these vehicles coupled with the rapid growth in our population,” he expressed. “We are seeing an influx in people from other states and that puts a huge burden upon the infrastructure. As of a month or two ago we checked our revenue stream from the fuel tax and it is down just under 2%, which means that we are going to have to find a way to expand our revenue stream.”
The number of electric vehicles in the State of Tennessee has grown over the last five years, according to Howell, from roughly 1,500 to 120,000 electric and hybrid vehicles.
“Since they don’t buy gas, or in the case of hybrids very little gas, then we need to find a way to capture some revenue from these electric vehicles because they use the roads and currently they are doing so free of charge,” he said. “There will be a lot of discussion on how to do that. For example a registration fee for electric vehicles, which will go to transportation infrastructure, and compare that to the average combustion driver pays in the gas tax. We’ll be looking at different things and I’m sure there will be a lot of discussion.”
According to Howell, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is looking into various initiatives that do not include a tax increase on gas.
“He’s been very adamant about the fact that there will not be an increase in the gas tax, so we’ll be looking at potential public-private partnerships in our heavily congested urban areas, which many other states have done and it seems to have worked well for them,” he noted. “That would free up a bunch of our current budget that we have then to take care of the expansion of our interstate from a four lane to a six lane, hopefully.”
Another topic Howell expects to see during the session will concern sex change operations for minors.
“There is legislation to protect the children from, basically, gender mutilation and it will prohibit healthcare providers from performing sex change operations on children,” Howell expressed. “It is, in my opinion, child abuse and science has proven that a child doesn’t fully develop until they are somewhere between 18 and 21 years old, so if you take a 5, 8, or 10 year old child who isn’t fully developed and easily influenced then that isn’t right as a child at that age isn’t fully cognizant of themselves.”
Howell believes there will also be discussion about drag queen performances in the presence of children.
“That has been happening recently across Tennessee and one recently occurred in Knoxville that had children present and the show was obscene,” he said. “A child should not be subjected to these type of things and it amazes me that some individuals think it is OK to take a child to a sexually laced show.”
Another topic will be to increase criminal penalty of assault on emergency responders.
“These are some of the things that we will be dealing with and I’m sure it will be a very interesting session,” Howell expressed. “It is a real honor for me to serve District 22. I really enjoy what I do and I’m blessed that I’m able to devote full time to being a representative since I’m retired. District 22 has been really good to me and my family and I’m just really glad to be able to serve.”
