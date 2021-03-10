Both the pool at Ingleside Park in Athens and the Englewood Pool are currently planned to be open to the public this year.
The Athens pool is expected to open shortly after schools have let out for the summer.
“Our plans are now to open, with signage for social distancing that still needs to be maintained,” City of Athens Parks & Recreation Director Austin Fesmire said.
He believes the biggest challenge to the pool being open will be that people still need to understand that COVID-19 is still present.
“The best way I have heard it described right now is that there is a possibility that we are in the eye of the hurricane and we have to get through the other side of it,” he said. “That is what we will be doing, the city will be looking at all of the data each week and see what needs to happen.”
Fesmire noted they have been receiving their information on how to open these recreational facilities from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
“Last year swimming pools were allowed to be open with restrictions, so those were the guidelines that we were following,” he noted. “We have also been following the governor’s orders as well.”
Fesmire stated that he also has access to information that informs him of places that are open and closed across the country through the National Recreation Parks Association.
“They survey all of the cities monthly and we look at that data as well because it tells us a lot as to whether there is a trend to openings, along with the success people are having with those openings,” he said. “It looks like it is trending in that direction.”
Fesmire stated that he was pleased with the way the city was able to operate the pool last year.
“One thing that everybody needs to understand is that there is nothing that shows that COVID is transmitted in the water,” he stated. “The water is sanitized before we put it in the swimming pool and ours is computerized that checks it every second of every day that somebody is in the water. The computer is telling us that it is good to go and that is real important because that is the way that these types of things should go and the (Athens City) Council has funded us to have the very best equipment in the country and that should be kept in everyone’s mind as they go to any swimming pool.”
Englewood Town Manager Joe Cline stated the commission voted to move money out of a CD for their swimming pool during Monday night’s meeting.
“There are repairs that we need to do to the diving board stand and the anchors for the diving board,” Cline said. “They also want to want to add a slide for the pool, so they moved the money so that it could be spent later and right now I am getting bids for all three of them to see if we have the money to potentially purchase the slide after we pay to repair the diving board.”
He noted that it would take a while before they received their bids to know if they would have the funds or not.
He also noted they do not plan to open the pool with restrictions this year.
“At this moment I don’t see a need to place any restrictions on the pool unless the governor requires that we need to,” Cline said. “We opened late last summer because there were restrictions and, from what I understand, they didn’t have any problems or issues, so I don’t see why we couldn’t have a normal opening this year after school lets out for the summer and that would be our goal — to open it the Saturday after school lets out.”
He hopes the pool opening will be a stress reliever to the community.
“I hope everyone will be able to go out and enjoy it this summer,” expressed Cline. “I’m looking forward to it and I think everyone else, as the weather warms up, wants to get out and start living again and enjoy ourselves given how things have been with the pandemic.”
