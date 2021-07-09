A memorial service was held in the Meigs County Courthouse Wednesday to honor the life of Mary Ensley, a longtime county public servant.
Ensley passed away on July 1 at 48 years of age.
Meigs County Clerk and Master in Chancery Court Tim Proffitt spoke about Ensley’s career.
“Mary was my chief deputy for 17 years and a dedicated employee of the Meigs County Courthouse for around 33 years,” Proffitt said. “Mary started to work for Meigs County when she was only 15 years of age. There was a program for youth funded by the state for training and she worked there until now, at the age of 48. All of the court employees thought of her as the sister they never had.”
He expressed his thoughts concerning her impact on the Meigs County community.
“She had tirelessly assisted and helped thousands of people in our county and was loved by all,” he stated. “She was a best friend to her coworkers and one of the best Christians that I have ever met.”
He noted there would be “no replacing her” as a friend and in the hearts of those who knew her.
“If something would happen with an order of protection or if somebody was in danger, she would come from home to open up the office. She was just one of those people that always helped people,” he said. “As a Christian, she was the prime example of having fun ... even though people would come in here with their lives falling apart she could cheer them up and she made other people that worked around her that way. It was such a positive atmosphere. She would motivate all of us. Including me.”
According to Proffitt, Ensley lived out her faith and love for Jesus Christ throughout her time at the courthouse.
“God only made one Mary Ensley and it was the greatest honor that I have ever had to work with her and to know her as a sister in Christ,” Proffitt expressed. “Nothing will ever be the same in this world for those of us who knew her now that she is gone. Godspeed good friend. May you rest in God’s arms. Someday we will see you again in heaven.”
