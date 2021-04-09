ATHENS
Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, April 12, at the Administration Building. Public access to this meeting will be via live streaming on Microsoft Live.
City Council will hold a study session at 5:45 p.m. on Monday, April 12, at the Athens Municipal Building.
DECATUR
The following meetings will be held on Tuesday, April 13, at the Decatur Municipal Building: Meigs County-Decatur Joint Economic and Community Development Board at 6:30 p.m.; and Decatur Board of Aldermen at 7 p.m. The Decatur Municipal Planning Commission will not meet in April.
ENGLEWOOD
City Commission will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, April 12, at the Englewood Community Center.
NIOTA
City Commission will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, April 12, at the Memorial Building.
MCMINN COUNTY
Joint meeting of the McMinn County Properties Committee and McMinn County School Board Building Committee will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 14, at the McMinn County Center for Educational Excellence, located at 3 S. Hill Street. The purpose is to tour the county schools for future improvements
