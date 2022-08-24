Local fire chiefs recently talked about the importance of a visit they received from a statewide agency.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office on Friday made appearances with the Englewood Rural Fire Department and Meigs Volunteer Emergency Services Fire Department as part of a tour to view a series of departments to deliver snacks, thank them for their work and to discover the needs of the various departments.
“I really have a lot of respect for the state fire marshal’s office,” said Englewood Fire Chief Billy Roach. “In the last five years they have done a lot with the volunteer incentive program, the volunteer fire grant and the fire academy.”
Roach believes that Tennessee has one of the best fire academies in the nation.
“Giving volunteers free access to that means a lot,” he noted. “We really need to push training and keeping our personnel trained.”
According to Roach, having a member of the fire marshal’s office appear at the station will help to boost morale of the department.
“Anytime you can get a pat on the back it helps,” he stated. “We have also been invited to the fire academy on Sept. 8 because we are in the top 75 departments that installed the most smoke detectors in our community.”
In addition to the visit, the Englewood Fire Department received a check for $6,666.67 from the fire marshal’s office.
“The total grant was $140,000 and that was the match part of it,” Roach noted. “We replaced every air pack that we have in service at the fire department and without the FEMA grant and the match then we wouldn’t be able to get it.”
The majority of the department’s funding comes from contributions from the community.
“The majority of our funding comes from donations when we do our mail-out campaign,” Roach stated. “Without the support of the community the fire department doesn’t grow.”
Anyone who is interested in supporting the fire department without making a financial contribution can sign up to be a volunteer firefighter with the department.
“We are always looking for volunteers and we will train them. Hopefully soon instead of having to go to Murfreesboro or Bell Buckle we will be able to train in Athens,” he said. “We have a good working relationship with all of the fire departments around and a really good relationship with Athens City. I really appreciate our fire personnel. They volunteer a lot of time and they don’t get paid a dime for it. I’m proud of them and the recognition they get and I think they deserve more recognition.”
Meigs County Emergency Services Director Tony Finnell said the visitation meant a lot to him as well.
“I have been here for 22 years and never met my state fire marshal,” he noted. “I think this is great relationship. We have faces, names and people that have spoken to us that come from similar backgrounds and have similar goals.”
Finnell believes the thing that makes the visit so important is that it allows the fire marshal’s office to see them at their “daily work places.”
“I think it is important because not every county is the same but every county needs help, so a one-on-one visit like this is great,” Finnell expressed. “I hope they learn that we are real people, we are genuine at what we do and we care about our community just like everyone else cares for theirs. Hopefully moving forward the funding will remain stable, the training can remain good and solid, and as the commissioner had said the program being at no charge because it is hard enough to find people to attend but also to finance them. That will just take one less burden off of us.”
Finnell stated that the community has helped take care of the department throughout the years.
“We are really looking for a few good men and women,” he said. “We would like to increase our volunteers and for them to commit. We know times are difficult with families, finances and work schedules but if you are a person who likes to help people then there is no doubt that this is the place that you would like to be. Over time we would get you trained, fitted with equipment and you will actually be a true first responder to this area.”
Those interested in doing so are able to visit their office at the Emergency Operations Center located at 14850 TN-58 in Decatur for an application.
“No training is required but anything that they can offer would be great,” he noted. “Good, solid references is always a plus for us because we want to make sure that we have good people and that they have good transportation to respond.”
Meigs County Fire Chief David Crittenden echoed many of Finnell’s sentiments.
“I am just thankful that the state fire marshal’s office made the effort to come out and visit with us,” he said. “We have been very active with the smoke alarm program and they have been very easy to work with. To actually get a face with the name and know who we are dealing with really helps and it allows them to see a little bit of our county and our operations means a lot.”
