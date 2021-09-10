McMinn County Mayor John Gentry believes this community is poised for accelerated growth.
McMinn County’s current population, as determined by the census, is 53,276 — just under a 2% increase when compared with 2010.
Gentry said in a recent interview that he expected more growth than the 1,010-person increase reflected in the new census.
“I’m disappointed in the count obviously because the number does mean money,” he said.
Gentry said the census is one of many factors considered by national retailers considering McMinn County for a new business location.
“The reality is those national retailers know more about us than we know about ourselves a lot of times,” he said. “Multi-million dollar firms are out to grow their businesses. They’re always looking at us. They’ve been in our communities. They come through our drive-throughs. They’ve researched what the workforce is like. They look at that census data. What hurts me the most is we didn’t have a stronger growth pattern to show retailers that ‘Hey, we’re a good home for you.’”
Gentry also noted that available grant funding is often determined by population.
“Just like when the state did their direct appropriation for COVID; it was based on population,” he said. “So, if you’re undercounted, your community receives less.”
He added that the census also determines the political representation of a community.
“You can lose a little bit of your voice with a smaller number,” said Gentry.
Gentry believes the county’s population growth has accelerated since the census was completed. He bases this assessment on several indicators, including septic permit applications.
“Barring something, based on this trend, the 2030 census ought to be strong,” he said. “(The census) just happened a year too early for us.”
However, McMinn County did experience some growth.
“That’s a huge victory right there not being counted amongst the two-thirds (of the country) that lost population,” said Gentry. “It’s going to grow towards us. The population centers are moving our way.”
In order to facilitate continued growth, Gentry said the county needs to maintain low taxation and not be overburdensome with regulations.
“We don’t want to be a barrier to people chasing that American Dream, we want to be a place where that can happen,” he said.
He said it is also important for county government to maintain and improve its infrastructure, including the potential upgrades that are currently being discussed for the county school system; continued site development at the county’s industrial parks; and countywide expansion of broadband internet service.
Gentry also noted the potential impact of the McMinn Higher Education Center — a multifaceted industrial training center that opened earlier this year.
Gentry also emphasized features such as the new Athens Animal Shelter, which is currently under development and represents a partnership between city and county government.
“Those are the things people look for,” he said.
