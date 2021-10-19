Capital projects in the City of Athens received lower than planned interest rates on loans to complete them, according to City Manager C. Seth Sumner.
On Sept. 22, Cumberland Securities, the city’s financial securities consultant, went to market to solicit bids on interest rates for financing the city’s capital improvement projects that are nearing completion of their respective design phases.
The projects include oversight of the new animal shelter and city annex campus, renovation of the public works building, renovation of and addition to city hall and the transportation improvements in conjunction with the new Athens City Schools campus and the Main Street Downtown Improvement Plan.
Six firms bid on the $7.7 million General Obligations Bonds, Series 2021. The lowest Total Interest Cost (TIC) received was from FHN Financial Capital Markets out of Memphis, offering an interest rate of 1.85%. The next lowest TIC offered was at 1.9% and the highest offered overall was 1.98%.
“I could not be more pleased with this astonishingly low rate that will cover the cost of the top five capital improvements as approved by the Athens City Council,” City Manager C. Seth Sumner stated. “The financial stability provided by previous staff and councils has allowed our team to be aggressive in pursuing a myriad of community altering improvement projects and to prepare our city for the next generation of Athenians.”
This low rate comes after the city received its latest investment rating assessment from Moody’s Investment Services, which placed Athens in the “very high grade” category of Aa3. The rating indicates that the city’s financial stability is sound, that investing in the city presents a low risk to investors and that, as a general obligation bond, the city would meet payments.
For Fiscal Year 2022, the city council approved raising the city’s property tax rate by eight cents to meet the debt service for funding the Athens school building transportation improvement project. The increase in property tax revenue would also suffice to help fund the debt service for the five capital projects currently underway.
The city council, in addition, issued a resolution stating that the increase is intended to be temporary, to give leeway for whomever sits on the council in the future to roll back the debt service amount from the property tax, once the current projects are paid off.
The City of Athens planned to close on the bonds on Oct. 15.
For questions regarding the projects or the bond results, contact the office of the city manager at (423) 744-2700 Option 9.
