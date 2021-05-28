Athens Police Department officials are seeking help in finding a suspect who attempted to kidnap a young girl Tuesday afternoon.
It was reported that, at almost 1 p.m. on Tuesday, a white man approximately 40-50 years of age wearing a brown raincoat and black shoes and possibly wearing gloves attempted to grab an Athens City Middle School student as she walked from the bathrooms at the McMinn Soccer Complex on McMinn Avenue.
Students and faculty from the school were on the soccer field when the student went to the bathrooms near the edge of the field.
She was able to get away from him and immediately reported it to school officials, who let the APD know about it.
According to the City of Athens Police Chief Cliff Couch, the department responded to the call as quickly as they could that day.
“We responded the same way we would in any situation,” Couch said. “We collected any kind of evidence that was available to us and then we followed up on any kind of leads that evidence provided to us.”
Couch added that precautions were increased in the aftermath of the incident.
“We take this seriously and would like to stop things like this before it happens,” Couch expressed. “We have had a larger presence at the schools the last couple of days and we want to do everything that we can to give families peace of mind while their kids are out there.”
He noted that it is “always difficult” to make a decision on how to inform the public when gathering information.
“You don’t want to panic people unnecessarily, but when you have a little girl that is saying what this little girl did then we like to err on the side of caution,” he noted. “We want the public to know what is going on and let them make their own decisions.”
Couch noted that this type of occurrence is rare for the City of Athens.
“What we need right now is anybody that has information,” he stated. “People may think they know someone who fits the description or maybe someone that saw something around the same time on the day this occurred. We would like for them to give us a call and give us whatever information they have and we will do everything we can to run down every lead that is given to us.”
Keeping the peace of mind mentality stretches beyond the boundary of schools.
“We want everyone to be safe and feel safe living here and we are doing everything that we can to make that happen,” he said. “We know that we are stronger when the community works with us and if anybody has any information that may help us with this or anything else then we hope that they will reach out to us.”
Anyone with information can contact the APD at 744-2730.
