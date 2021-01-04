The City of Etowah has several projects planned for the year 2021.
According to Etowah City Manager Tina Tuggle, city officials have a lot they would like to accomplish.
“This year we are still working on two major projects. The most anticipated is, of course, the community pool. We are in construction at this time with a target opening day of late May, early June. We will soon be hiring lifeguards and concession workers for the facility, so that we can ensure lifeguard certification and training for the concession staff,” Tuggle said. “This has been a long anticipated and planned project taking approximately three years at this point to apply for the grant, obtain approval, receive the grant contracts, select the engineering firm and then the bidding process and selection of the contractor.”
She noted that it seems to take a lot of time and that she, along with the members of the city commission, agree on that sentiment as well.
“There are just some grants that move a bit slower than ever anticipated,” she noted. “So moving forward, we should start to see a big change at the site.”
Another plan the city has is to place a shade system at the Etowah splash pad.
“This will be a great addition as the new pool facility will have a family restroom and concession access to all that use the splash pad,” she explained.
There will also be progress made on a residential area in the town as well this year.
“We will also be working on another long term project. This too will have a great impact for the City of Etowah,” she said. “This project is a proposed residential subdivision at the former South Industrial Park. We have spent the last few years working with the EDA (Economic Development Authority), county, EUB (Etowah Utilities Board) and a local developer on this project. Our plans are to begin the TDOT (Tennessee Department of Transportation) approved Brownfield cleanup on the site in February.”
The developer is looking at approximately 100 to 120 or more single family homes at this time.
“I am currently awaiting the draft site plan to provide to the city commission, county commission, EDA, as well as EUB. This project in turn will provide Etowah with a greater chance of obtaining a developer/commercial entity for the North Industrial Park,” she said. “This will provide a substantial supply of new homes in Etowah and McMinn County.”
The city will be reaching out to homeowners to aid in submitting for the CDBG (Community Block Development Grant) for housing as well.
“This grant will provide up to $500,000 to the City of Etowah for housing repairs in specified area. At this time we are looking at a four block area approximately in the 200 to 300 block of Athens Pike, to Georgia Ave. The specific area will be mailed out to the owners in the area beginning on the fourth of January,” Tuggle stated. “There will be a survey form included in the correspondence that will need to be completed and returned to city hall within 10 days. There are certain criteria that the property will have to meet in order to be included in the application.This includes, but not limited to, the homeowner being in a lower income range as determined by the CDBG grant and the property being occupied by the owner and not a tenant.”
Acording to Tuggle, the “best part” of the grant is that it will provide for approved repairs with a 0% match from the City of Etowah or homeowners.
“This is a great opportunity for the city to assist some of our homeowners with repairs that will not only improve their property at no cost to them, but to improve the quality of life for many that just cannot afford to make needed repairs to their homes during this past year,” she expressed. “So please make sure to return your survey form to city hall as soon as possible, final selections of whom will be awarded a portion of the grant will be announced later in 2021.”
The city plans to pursue other projects during 2021 as well.
“I hope that we will be able to look into an additional CDBG grant in the next year or so for additional park needs for the community. We will also look at another grant cycle from TDOT as to sidewalk improvements in the community,” Tuggle said. “More than any of our plans for the upcoming year, I pray that our citizens and their families as well as our staff and commission remain safe during this trying time. I pray that we find a quick end to the COVID virus and that the City of Etowah and its citizens regain hope and faith in the things to come in the new year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.