Two people reportedly died in a house fire near Niota early Wednesday morning.
McMinn County Sheriff’s Department deputies, along with several volunteer rural fire departments, were on scene of a residential fire that occurred on County Road 361 at close to 4:30 a.m.
When fire department officials were called out to the scene, they were told there was a structure fire with people trapped inside.
According to McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy, two bodies were discovered as a result of the fire in the residence. The structure was also fully involved.
Athens Rural Fire, Englewood Rural Fire, Niota Rural Fire, McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and AMR all responded to the scene, with Athens Rural Fire Chief Chuck Burris in command.
TBI fire investigators arrived on scene for further investigation due to the loss of life. There was no known cause of the blaze as of press time.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with all responders and the family of the deceased,” Guy said.
