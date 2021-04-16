The 2021 McMinn County Rabies Clinic will be conducted from Monday, May 3, through Saturday, May 8.
The cost of the rabies shot will be $10 and those interested are asked to call ahead of time for an appointment.
The rabies vaccinations can be obtained from the following veterinary offices during their regular office hours:
• Animal Aid, 213 Tellico Ave., Athens, 453-5149
• The Animal Clinic of Athens, 828 Rocky Mount Road, Athens, 745-7436
• Athens Small Animal Hospital, 318 Maple St., Athens, 252-0558
• Home Vet, home visits only, 800-529-5815 (slight charge for home visit)
• McMinn Regional Humane Society Spay & Neuter Clinic, 3 Davidson Road, Athens, 649-0370 (animal must be spayed or neutered)
• Mecca Pike Animal Hospital, 467 Highway 310, Etowah, 263-1704
• Offutt Veterinary Service, 101 New Englewood Road, Athens, 745-6564
• The Pet Clinic, 111 New Englewood Road, Athens, 745-8107
• Sweetwater Veterinary Hospital, 1209 Highway 68, Sweetwater, 351-7122
• Union Hill Veterinary Hospital, 1405 Highway 30E, Athens, 744-7049
• VIP Petcare, Tractor Supply Company, 622 Congress Parkway, Athens (May 8, 4-5:30 p.m. only)
• State law requires all dogs and cats have a current rabies vaccination. Cats and dogs should receive their first rabies vaccination as soon as possible after three months of age and no later than by six months of age.
The reduced fees will only be available during the rabies clinic dates.
For more information, contact Missy Wolford with the McMinn County Health Department at 745-7431 ext. 15.
