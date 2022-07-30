tnAchieves needs more than 7,500 mentors by Oct. 21 to ensure every student in the Tennessee Promise Class of 2023 has access to local mentor support.
In 2023, tnAchieves is returning to in-person, mandatory meetings to allow all volunteers a structured environment to establish a stronger connection with their students.
“The entire tnAchieves team is eager to return to in-person mentor/student meetings,” said tnAchieves Senior Director of Mentors Tyler Ford.
“After nearly three years of virtual or hybrid mentoring, we recognize that there is no replacement for gathering a group of students in-person to establish an initial connection.”
As Tennessee works to rebound from a nine-percentage-point decline in college going during the pandemic, this return to in-person meetings partnered with volunteer mentors “will be a true difference-maker for students,” stated a news release.
“Before talking with my mentor, I wasn’t sure what I was going to do at all. I was avoiding thinking about the future and making a plan because I was unsure and scared,” said Ava, a 2022 TN Promise student. “When my mentor contacted me, she helped me sort out the things I needed to do and helped me decide on a college. Because my mentor contacted me, I feel more at ease about the months and years to come. I am not stressing about college anymore and I feel confident in my choice.”
By volunteering for one hour per month, tnAchieves mentors provide support and encouragement for high school seniors in their community. All volunteers are provided with training as well as ongoing support from the tnAchieves team.
