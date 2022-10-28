The City of Decatur is planning a Halloween event this year on Halloween night.
According to Meigs-Decatur Chamber of Commerce Chamber Coordinator Claire Beasley, the event will be held on Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
“We are very excited to be able to provide a safe environment for children to come and collect candy and trick-or-treat,” Beasley said. “Especially with most churches having their trunk-or-treat on Sunday, so this gives them another opportunity to come and trick-or-treat safely.”
The event will be set up in the Decatur courthouse square.
“I believe the town of Decatur has hosted this event several times in the past,” Beasley noted. “It used to be in conjunction with First Baptist when they did their trunk-or-treating, but since then we have branched off to make this our own event and we hare hoping for a big turnout this year.”
Looking towards the future of the event, Beasley hopes to see it grow.
“We hope that we can have more of the community come out to help support our children,” she stated. “Because this is such a rural area they may not have the opportunity to go door to door to trick-or-treat, so I think this is a great opportunity for all the children in the community to safely come out.”
Beasley believes everything for the event is currently coming together smoothly.
“Once again we are so excited to be able to host this as an opportunity for all of the children in Meigs County to come out and have a safe environment to trick-or-teat in and we really hope that we can get more of the community involved,” Beasley expressed. “We would love to see them put their own businesses and names out there because this is more than just a children’s event. You have parents that come along with them, so it is a great branding experience and a social media experience so there is hope that in the coming years we can expand this to better Meigs County.”
The Daily Post-Athenian previously released a statement on the Halloween event from Decatur Mayor Jeremy Bivens and Police Chief Monty Rowland.
Bivens and Rowland encouraged Decatur citizens to trick or treat in the community safely.
“Be safe as you travel in the Main Street and Meadowview area because traffic will be congested,” Rowland said.
“We want to allow our children to celebrate Halloween in a safe way,” Bivens added. “We would love for us to have a crowd at Decatur’s Downtown Halloween event.”
