MCMINN COUNTY
Board of Education will meet in regular session on Thursday, Nov. 11, at 5:30 p.m. at the McMinn County Center for Educational Excellence. There will be a policy meeting at 4:30 p.m. prior to the regular session meeting.
DECATURThe following meetings will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 9, at the Decatur Municipal Building: Decatur Municipal Planning Commission at 6 p.m.; Meigs County-Decatur Joint Economic and Community Development Board at 6:30 p.m.; Decatur Board of Aldermen at 7 p.m.
