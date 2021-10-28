MEDIC Regional Blood Center has announced that it has a critical need — defined as less than a two-day supply — of A Positive, O Positive and O Negative blood types and platelets.
Hospital demand for blood products continues to be high, according to MEDIC, and donor turnout isn’t meeting that demand. MEDIC has a less than two-day supply of A Positive, O Positive and O Negative blood types.
MEDIC also has a low inventory of A Negative blood type and a critical need for platelets, which last only seven days.
Appointments are preferred and can be made online at www.medicblood.org
Appointments allow MEDIC staff to mitigate wait times and control donor flow. Platelet donations are by appointment only.
MEDIC is the primary blood product provider for 24 hospitals in 22 counties including Blount Memorial, Covenant Health System, East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, Tennova Healthcare and UT Medical Center.
As a reminder, the blood, platelets and plasma products on the shelves now is what would be used in a trauma event and it takes at least three days for donated blood to be processed and ready for distribution.
