The Athens Movie Palace is taking part in an inaugural event to invite moviegoers back to theaters.
Cinema Week is a six-day nationwide event showcasing exclusive in-theater content, activations, giveaways and special guests, kicking off June 22.
According to Cinema Week officials, the stretch from June 22 through June 27 is “designed to energize moviegoers and encourage audiences to support local movie theaters” and activities offered will vary depending on theater.
In Athens, Movie Palace Director of Operations Kavitha Reddy noted there will be a variety of things taking place that week.
Included in them are:
• Launching the theater’s “Loyal Royals” rewards program on Tuesday
• Promotions with local businesses including The DPA, Maddie Mae’s and Poppin’ Creations
• Rocky Horror Picture Show viewing on June 24
She added that any other events or attractions will be posted on the theater’s Facebook page.
“Movie theaters connect us. They are where stories are shared and discussed in a communal experience,” said Brandon Jones, executive chairman of the Founding Committee of Exhibitor and Studio Partners for Cinema Week. “Following such a challenging year, I’m humbled by the enthusiasm and support from our sponsors and partners who want to help us remind audiences that the magic happens when you go to the movies. There’s nostalgia there. It’s where we go for entertainment and, by launching Cinema Week, we want to preserve the culture of going to the movies.”
