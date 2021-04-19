The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic put much of life on hold last year and that included the cancellation of the annual National MooFest celebration.
This year, however, MooFest is making its return for its fifth annual iteration on Saturday, June 5, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
The day-long celebration will honor the hometown Mayfield Dairy Farms and offer a day of food, activities and entertainment.
Activities set for the event include Athens Lions Club MooRun, Athens Soap Box Derby Trial, Athens Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast, the Maggie Strut featuring Maggie herself and special bovine guests, live entertainment on three stages, and Mayfield Dairy contests.
Multiple local businesses in Downtown Athens will be represented at the event, as well as more than 200 food, arts and crafts and information vendors.
The festival is presented by The City of Athens, AgCentral, Friendly City Festivals, Mayfield Dairy Farms, McMinn County and UT Extension-McMinn.
For more information, contact Meredith Willson at 423-887-3544 or mere dithw2009@comcast.net
