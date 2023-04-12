While the deal has not yet been finalized to make Deb Wallace Athens city manager, the beginning of her tenure is still being discussed. During Monday night’s Athens City Council study session, Mayor Steve Sherlin gave the members an update on it.
“She has the employment agreement,” Sherlin said, noting that he and City Attorney Stephen Hatchett met with her already to begin negotiations. “She will be getting back to us before Tuesday.”
The council is set for a final vote on her hiring during Tuesday’s regular monthly meeting, so any agreement would have to be reached before then.
Sherlin also noted that, while it could change, Wallace has given a timeline on when she could begin.
“Her suggestion to us on a start date was sometime June 15 or after,” he said. “That is a result of her finishing up her responsibilities with Tennessee Wesleyan and also some personal obligations she has. That could change when we meet with her again this week.”
Sherlin said the plan is to meet again this week and hopefully iron out the final details on the contract, along with a definite starting date, then.
Wallace was one of two finalists for the position and the council originally voted 4-1 in favor of moving forward with her as the candidate during a called meeting last Thursday. Sherlin was the lone dissenting vote on her, citing a lack of city manager experience, though Council Member Frances Witt McMahan also expressed reservations before ultimately voting yes. Wallace is currently the director of the Professional Leadership in Criminal Justice program at Tennessee Wesleyan University. Prior to that, Wallace was the inspector general for the state of Georgia.
She had been in that role since 2013 and had worked as deputy inspector general since 2003.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.