McMinn County Schools will soon be meeting with the McMinn County Commission to take tours through the McMinn County schools.
According to McMinn County Schools Director Lee Parkison, the reason for the tours is to see the current state of the different school buildings as plans progress to potentially consolidate them.
“We need to see the condition of our schools and if any need to be rebuilt or remodeled,” Parkison said.
“We need to assess their situations and look into the feasibility of performing those actions.”
He noted they plan to tour three schools each day of the tours.
“We have not done this before, but I would say that we will have several visits and try to take in two or three schools at a time if possible,” he stated. “The meetings are scheduled for about three hours and it will be tough to get to three schools in three hours.”
Parkison stated they would devise a plan and schedule of the tours within the next few weeks.
“The county commission and the school board will get together and see if we can get all of our thoughts together,” Parkison said. “Then we will go out and see these buildings.”
They currently plan to look into the conditions each school building is in.
“Our buildings are an average of 55 years old and we have issues with them right now,” he expressed. “Constant roof issues, some infrastructure issues, plumbing issues and some electrical.”
During each tour, they plan to listen to recommendations from architects who had performed a study of the buildings several years ago.
“They told us which buildings they think are in good enough shape to keep and we will listen to their recommendations and research,” he said.
He believes this is important because it exposes to the commission the condition of the buildings that students and staff go to every day.
“They don’t really get to visit and some of them may not have been in any of these schools period,” he said. “This gives them the opportunity to see what is there and to talk about both issues and potential issues of the buildings.”
He hopes to achieve a plan for the future of McMinn County citizens through these tours.
“We know we can’t keep going like this,” he expressed. “We know we need to start doing something with these buildings or they will all start coming down on us at one time and we don’t need that.”
He hopes to accomplish a 10 to 15 year plan for the school buildings in the county.
“It is going to take some time to get through this and we all want to be compatible and have the same mind,” Parkison expressed. “I think once we get to that point we will see some action and it is really exciting to think about.”
