The Daily Post-Athenian will observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month a little differently this year due to COVID-19.
The DPA will not be hosting its annual Think Pink luncheon this year due to the pandemic.
“We do have surviving cancer patients who attend the luncheon and we didn’t want to run the risk of exposing anyone to COVID,” said DPA Special Projects/Events Director Tina Huckabey.
Instead, The DPA will host the Guys in Pink Car Wash on Saturday, Oct. 17, from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m., at Market Park in Downtown Athens. Local businessmen will dress in pink attire at the drive-through event. All proceeds from the car wash will benefit the McMinn County Relay for Life.
“We were disappointed that we weren’t able to hold the luncheon as usual, but we are very excited about the car wash and hope for a good turnout for the McMinn County Chapter of Relay for Life,” said Huckabey.
Also at the event, the 2 Dudes BBQ lunch truck will set up a drive through to sell plate lunches.
“You don’t have to leave your car,” said Huckabey.
Throughout the month of October, The DPA will also be running Business of the Day advertisements in the newspaper for local businesses that support the annual Think Pink campaign.
The DPA is selling Think Pink T-shirts again this year at a cost of $8 for sizes small through extra large and $10 for 2X and 3X. In addition, The DPA is also selling special Think Pink face masks at a cost of $8 each.
Both the T-shirts and masks feature this year’s Think Pink logo. These may be purchased at The DPA office, located at 320 S. Jackson Street, or at The Sock Shop, located at 2622 Decatur Pike.
The proceeds from shirt and mask sales will also benefit McMinn County Relay for Life.
