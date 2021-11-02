The City of Athens has decided to extend the deadline for its Strategic Planning Survey until Nov. 19.
The previous deadline was set for Oct. 28 and remained open to receive input from citizens until midnight. The survey is being hosted on the city’s website at www.athenstn.gov/survey with invitations to participate inserted into envelopes with residents’ utility bills.
The intent of using the AUB billing cycle was to ensure that as many Athenians were notified of the opportunity to participate and have their input counted in the strategic planning process. However, the city has fielded phone calls this week that some citizens have only received the invitation in their bill in the days leading up to the deadline.
The extension will allow more time for citizens that want to participate to provide their input. The survey questions are non-invasive and completely anonymous with the option to provide an email address if one chooses. The questions pertain to identifying and prioritizing one’s community values, how one would rate community issues, and an opportunity for one to prioritize potential initiatives.
If you are a city resident that did not receive an invite with their utility bill and would like to participate, contact the city at 423-744-2700 or pick up a paper copy in the front lobby of City Hall, located at 815 N. Jackson Street in Athens.
For questions regarding the strategic planning process or the survey, contact the Office of the City Manager at 423-744-2700, option 9.
•
The Athens Parks and Recreation Department has announced that the Splash Pad at Athens Regional Park is now closed for the season.
The playground will remain open year-round and pavilion reservations may continue to be made by calling the department office at 423-744-2700, ext. 3.
For more information, contact the Athens Parks and Recreation Department at 423-744-2700, ext. 3, or email recreation@cityofathenstn.com
•
The Athens Public Works Department announces Leaf Vacuum Season:
Loose Leaf Collection routes began on Monday, Nov. 1, at 7 a.m. If you would like your leaves to be collected, please rake them three to five feet from the edge of the road as soon as they fall to the ground. Do not place leaves in the road, in drainage ditches, or on sidewalks. Doing so creates hazards for motorists and pedestrians, and risks clogging up storm drains that could result in flooding. In areas where there are sidewalks, leaves should be placed behind the sidewalk and leaf crews will pick them up. Do not place leaves around or behind obstacles such as mailboxes, trees, fences, poles, yard decorations and vehicles. Leaf piles around or behind obstacles will not be picked up by the leaf crews, as the leaf vacuum may potentially damage the obstacle. Do not place leaves on water meter lids, sewer caps, manhole covers, or sewer clean out plugs. Placing leaves on utility covers may cause damage to the leaf vacuum equipment and delay service to residents.
Additionally, the city does not pick up leaves on a call-in basis. Leaf crews will work in specified zones throughout the city. Once they complete a zone, they will move on to the next zone in the series. Once crews complete all zones once, they will start back at the first zone and go through all zones a second time. For information on which zone the leaf crews are currently working or to find out your zone, call the leaf hotline at 423-744-2776 or visit www.athenstn.gov/publicworks for more information. To view the leaf season map visit www.athenstn.gov/publicworks/leafseason.html
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
•
The Athens Parks & Recreation Department has announced that tickets are on sale for the 29th Annual Mother/Son Dance to be held on Nov. 6, at the McMinn County High School cafeteria.
The dance will begin at 7 p.m. and there are 400 tickets available. Tickets are $10 per attendee and can be purchased online at athenstn.gov/parks or in the Parks & Recreation office. Photos are also available for purchase. The package includes two 5x7s and four wallets for $14. Masks are encouraged.
All tickets must be purchased before 5 p.m. on Nov. 5, as no tickets will be sold at the door.
For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700, ext. 3.
Property tax notices for the City of Athens have been mailed to the property owners.
If you did not receive your notice by Nov. 1, call the city’s Finance Department at 423-744-2710. You may pay your taxes at 815 North Jackson Street Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.; visit the City of Athens website at www.athenstn.gov to pay online; or mail payment to: City of Athens, 815 N. Jackson St., Athens, TN 37303.
All property taxes are due by Feb. 28, 2022.
The Athens Parks and Recreation Department has announced its search for program instructors.
The Parks and Recreation Department would like to expand its offerings and encourage qualified instructors to apply to teach their craft. Program proposal applications are available online at the City of Athens website, www.athenstn.gov/parks
“We have a lot of great usable space, and we live in such a talented community, we want them to propose their program ideas for some future recreation programs. Our goal is to provide great recreation opportunities that our community is looking for. If you are looking to teach fitness classes, basket weaving, or any other specialty, I encourage you to send in your proposal,” stated Brianna Baker, Program Coordinator.
For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700, ext. 3.
Trained, non-biased counselors will be available at the McMinn Senior Activity Center to assist individuals who want to enroll or want to make changes on their Medicare Part D coverage during the open enrollment period.
This year, Medicare Open Enrollment is Oct. 15 through Dec. 7 for a Jan. 1, 2022 effective date.
Anyone who is 65 and over can make changes to their Medicare Part D (supplemental drug plan coverage) during this time. For those who are just becoming eligible for Medicare, the open enrollment period at the end of the year is not applicable. This time frame specifically allows people who are already in Medicare the option to change their coverage for the following year if they want to.
Appointments are available on Nov. 18 and Dec. 1 between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a lunch break between 1 and 2 p.m. Appointments are on a first-come, first-served basis, but there will be a wait list.
There is no cost or activity center membership necessary to access this service. Call the McMinn Senior Activity Center at 423-745-6830 to make an appointment. Interested parties should bring their Medicare card with them as well as their prescriptions in their original bottles when they come for an appointment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.