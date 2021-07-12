Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union has announced it will host a Community Movie Night on Thursday, July 22, at 6:30 p.m. at the Athens Movie Palace.
“We are excited to be able to host our Fourth Annual Community Movie Night,” said Tammy Zumbrun, marketing and community engagement manager. “After the past year, this summer’s event holds special significance as it will be the first time that we will host the indoor Movie Night since 2019.”
Anyone in the community can purchase $1 movie tickets. Non-TVFCU members can also take advantage of this offer as well.
Tickets will only be sold at the Athens Branch, 1314 Decatur Pike, and at the Etowah Branch, located inside the Etowah Food City at 841 US 411 North, during regular office hours.
Visit tvfcu.com and click on “Locations” for specific branch hours. The movie ticket includes admission to a family-friendly movie and a small popcorn. Due to the pandemic and box office challenges, the movie is unknown until closer to the event.
All proceeds from ticket sales will benefit Junior Achievement of the Ocoee Region and will help provide financial literacy education in McMinn County Schools.
For more information about TVFCU’s Fourth Annual Movie Night, call 423-634-5650.
