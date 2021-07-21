The City of Niota is set to host its Roaring ’20s Dinner & Dance celebration next month.
The event was originally scheduled for last year in conjunction with the town’s 19th Amendment ceremonies, but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, it is set for Saturday, Aug. 28 from 6-10 p.m. at the Niota Depot.
Tickets are on sale now for $25 in advance or $30 at the door. They are available at the Niota Depot, McMinn County Veterans Service Office and the Tennessee Overhill Foundation Office at the L&N Depot in Etowah.
Ticket purchases also register people for a chance to win a door prize. All proceeds from the event go toward building a city stage.
For more information, call 423-568-2584, extension 1.
