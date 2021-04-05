In an effort to get students to register early for the fall semester, the recruiting department at Cleveland State Community College has been busy scheduling Cougar Days with the local high schools.
“Cougar Days enrollment events help prospective students meet with us to discuss enrollment options and schedule planning for next fall,” stated Cate Green, director of admissions, recruitment, and high school programs. “We are so excited to connect with our applicants and help them plan for their futures!”
All 11 high school schools in the college’s five-county service area will be participating in the upcoming enrollment events designed for traditional students. Each high school will have a designated “Cougar Day” in which students will be able to meet their success coaches, complete advisement and register for the fall semester.
The Cougar Days schedule is as follows:
• Monday, April 5 — McMinn County High School
• Tuesday, April 6 — Sweetwater High School
• Friday, April 9 — McMinn Central High School
• Thursday, April 15 — Sequoyah High School
• Friday, April 16 — Polk County High School
• Friday, April 16 — Copper Basin High School
• Wednesday, April 21 — Cleveland High School
• Friday, April 23 — Bradley Central High School
• Wednesday, April 28 — Walker Valley High School
• Friday, April 30 — Meigs County High School
• Friday, April 30 — Tellico Plains High School
Any student interested in attending Cleveland State Community College can attend a Cougar Day. To register for Cougar Day or for more information, contact your high school guidance counselor or email clscc_info@cleveland statecc.edu
For more information on CSCC, visit the website at www.clevelandstatecc.edu
For information on applying, visit mycs.cc/applynow
