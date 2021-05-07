Plans have been in place to open the new City of Etowah pool by June 1, but that appears to be getting pushed back slightly.
According to Etowah City Mayor Burke Garwood, the construction of the new pool is “moving along.”
“We had a little problem with the roofline with the shingles but we are getting that worked out,” Garwood noted. “Other than the weather slowing us down things are going well. It is kind of like building a house or anything else — you do a bunch of work, then you have to wait a while — but hopefully we will be able to get in the pool in the second or third week of June. At least that is what we are hoping for.”
The city plans to hold a ribbon cutting ceremony for the pool upon its completion.
“We have some signs made up for the donor who helped us fund the pool,” Garwood stated. “We will probably have a grand opening or something for the pool once it’s done.”
The city currently plans on opening the pool “wide open,” according to Garwood, after Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee eased the majority of the COVID-19 restrictions.
“They cut back on all of the restrictions, so I believe we will open the pool as though it were a normal year,” Garwood said. “I really expect things to go well with the opening, without restrictions, unless there is a real setback between now and then.”
Garwood believes the pool will be a welcomed facility to the City of Etowah.
“There are a lot of kids that need somewhere to go and this will give them somewhere to go and something to do,” he expressed. “They will be able to congregate and have some fun.”
In addition to the pool, Garwood delivered an update on Mike Tallent temporarily aiding in the city manager’s duties.
It was approved by the city commission during a special called meeting in April to approach Tallent about taking something similar to a consultant role while current City Manager Tina Tuggle is out on FMLA (Family and Medical Leave Act).
“Mike has been calling in and coming by a couple of times and he is currently acting more as a consultant,” Garwood said. “We handed him the budget and asked for his opinion, which he had a couple of ideas about, so they incorporated what he was thinking.”
Garwood believes Tallent’s experience in being a city manager gives the town officials someone to “fall back to” should they have any questions.
“He is doing what we wanted him to do,” Garwood noted. “He is there sort of like the big brother standing behind you and when we need help or have questions he is there to lend a hand.”
Garwood expressed his gratitude for Tallent helping the City of Etowah.
“He is working out really good,” Garwood said. “I am really glad that we were able to get his help.”
