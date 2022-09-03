NASHVILLE — The State Review Board will meet on Wednesday, Sept. 14, to examine Tennessee’s proposed nominations to the National Register of Historic Places.
Beginning at 9 a.m. (CST), the meeting will be held at the Tennessee Historical Commission, located at 2941 Lebanon Pike in Nashville, as well as virtually.
Meeting information will be available on the THC National Register webpage.
The board will vote on four nominations from across the state.
Those nominations that are found to meet the criteria will be sent for final approval to the National Register of Historic Places at the U.S. Department of the Interior.
The nominations are:
• Quinn Chapel A.M.E. Church, Henry County
• Akins House, Monroe County
• Cemetery School, Rutherford County
• Audubon Park, Shelby County
Other business at the meeting will be the review and re-assessment of the James Gillespie House, Blount County; Scott Creek Stone Arch Bridge, Grundy County; and Buchanan House, Meigs County, for potential removal from the National Register.
The State Review Board is composed of 13 people with backgrounds in American history, architecture, archaeology, or related fields.
It also includes members representing the public. The National Register program was authorized under the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966.
The Tennessee Historical Commission administers the program in Tennessee.
The public is invited to attend the meeting. For additional information, contact Rebecca Schmitt with the Tennessee Historical Commission at 615-770-1086, or at National.Register@tn.gov
