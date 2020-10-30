The McMinn County Election Commission has given advice on the best way to ensure a mail-in ballot is counted as election day approaches.
Completed ballots may be mailed with a first-class stamp in the county the voter resides in at the designated post office before 3 p.m. local time on election day, Nov. 3.
A representative from the county election commission will pick up ballots directly from the designated post office to ensure they are received by the close of polls on election day.
McMinn County voters concerned about delays in mail delivery can speed the process up by mailing their completed absentee by-mail ballot at the post office located in Athens, said TeAnna McKinney, administrator of election in McMinn County.
“The postal service is implementing extraordinary measures and resources to deliver for Tuesday’s general election.
We are working closely with local elections officials to offer ballot delivery on election day at 95 post offices across the state.
While the 3 p.m. deadline is in place for ballots on Nov. 3, other information about our locations, including retail hours, is available at usps.com, under Find USPS Locations,” said USPS Tennessee District Manager Christopher L. Alexander.
“It is important that voters know that they can mail their absentee by-mail ballots in this manner. Every vote matters and we want to make sure that every legal vote is counted,” said Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins
McMinn County voters can easily and securely track their absentee by-mail ballot’s status with the Secretary of State’s Absentee By-Mail Ballot Status Tracker tool: tnmap.tn.gov/voterlookup
Early and absentee voting is already breaking records across the state.
According to Secretary of State Tre Hargett, by the close of polls on Wednesday, Oct. 28, the 13th day of early voting for the Nov. 3 presidential election, 2,109,156 voters cast their ballot early or absentee by-mail.
Statewide, this is a 38% increase of early in-person and absentee by-mail votes cast compared to 2016, with each county reporting higher numbers than ever before.
“These record numbers demonstrate Tennessee voters’ confidence in the safe, sensible and responsible administration of this election,” Hargett said. “County elections officials are doing a great job helping voters have a smooth voting experience.”
