A pair of Niota City Commissioners won re-election, but a third incumbent was defeated.
In a contest with four candidates competing for three seats, Marshall David Dilbeck led with 153 votes and Scott Wallace garnered 150. Renee Brakebill upset incumbent Allen Watkins with 145 votes to 111.
In the Calhoun City Commission race, there were three candidates vying for three seats. Dennis H. Goodine led with 181 votes, Evan Thomas followed with 165 and John Walker finished with 112. Goodine and Thomas are both incumbents and Walker is a former commissioner and mayor.
There were three candidates seeking three McMinn County School Board seats. Chris Adams led with 3,651 votes, Michael L. Bevins was next with 3,487 and Beth Jackson had 3,432.
In the Tennessee House of Representatives District 23, Republican incumbent Mark Cochran was the runaway favorite with 18,640 votes in McMinn County. Independent David G.E. Fankhauser garnered 2,877 votes.
In District 3 of the United States House of Representatives, Republican Chuck Fleischmann garnered 17,707 votes in McMinn County and was the runaway favorite over Democratic challenger Meg Gorman and independents Amber L. Hysell and Keith Douglas Sweitzer.
In the United States Senate, Republican Bill Hagerty led the way in McMinn County with 17,755. Democrat Marquita Bradshaw collected 3,904 votes. Independents Yomi Faparusi Sr, Jeffrey Alan Grunau, Ronnie Henley, G. Dean Hill, Steven J. Hooper, Aaron James, Elizabeth McLeod, Kacey Morgan and Erick Williams Stansberry each finished with 55 votes or less.
In the presidential race, McMinn County selected Republican Donald Trump over Democrat Joe Biden 18,175-4,357.
