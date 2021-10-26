MURFREESBORO — Allison Hansford and Addie Smith have gotten it done so many times for McMinn County the last four years. And the two senior college soccer commits did so again in the Class AAA sectional Saturday at Oakland High School, leaving no doubt where the Lady Cherokees were headed next.
Smith banged in two critical goals, one a few minutes before and another a few after halftime, Hansford finished off a hat trick in the second half, and the Lady Tribe crushed Oakland 6-1 to advance to the TSSAA State Girls’ Soccer Tournament for the second straight season and third time overall in the program’s history.
“That’s what seniors do,” said McMinn coach Jordan Jacob. “There’s a reason that they are part of the success that this team has had through the course of the years. Being leaders on the field, captains, it’s what you do as you get older and it’s the role that they should be playing, and they’re doing it phenomenally.”
The two seniors combined for the sectional’s first goal in the 19th minute, with Smith launching a sky-high ball from behind the center line into the Lady Patriots’ 18-yard box, which Hansford chased down and bumped into the net after out-battling two defenders and the Oakland goalkeeper.
“I knew the goalkeeper was going to come out, because we watched film and saw that she came out on other ones,” Hansford said. “So I knew I had to go for that.”
McMinn (14-3-1) kept pressure on Oakland’s goal, building an overall shot advantage of 16-4 and 7-3 on goal through the first half. Despite that, the Lady Patriots (11-5-2) gained two good looks on counterattacks, both from Leah Krugh. Krugh’s first chance in the 23rd minute hit the left goal post, but her second with 9:39 before halftime equalized at 1-1.
But Smith had the answer, drawing a foul about 30 yards away from Oakland’s goal and then arcing the ensuing direct free kick through the frame to put the Lady Cherokees back ahead 2-1 with 4:47 before the break. Smith, a Lee University commit, has had a knack for clutch free kick goals lately, having made the winner against Warren County in the Region 3-AAA semifinals and another in the region championship game against Franklin County that had kept McMinn’s rally hopes alive until that loss went final.
“It was going through my head that I’ve been in this position before,” Smith said. “I’ve scored on this shot, so I went for it again. I was going to shoot it confident and I made it.”
With the match still too close for comfort after a 2-1 halftime lead, Smith jumped a pass between Oakland defenders in their back third, maneuvered to about 15 yards in front of the goal after the steal, and lasered in her second score to increase McMinn’s margin to 3-1 seven minutes into the second half.
Hansford then put on a dazzling display of footwork as she started her dribble drive from behind the center line all the way to within about 10 yards of Oakland’s goal, surrounded by several Lady Patriot defenders who futilely attempted to stab the ball away from her. The Liberty University commit then slotted her second goal past the keeper to put the Lady Cherokees in command 4-1 with 26:48 left in the game.
Mackenzie Howard, a freshman, got in on the scoring act with 22:07 left, intercepting a long cross-field Oakland pass, dribbling to the Lady Patriots’ box and sending in her goal from about 12 yards straight away. Just 49 seconds later, Hansford boomed her third goal from the right wing, putting the clamps on another state berth for McMinn.
And meanwhile, a Lady Tribe defense that had surrendered nine goals through the previous two games did not concede another for the rest of Saturday’s sectional. Almost none of Oakland’s shots in the second half had much of a chance of finding McMinn’s net.
“I was talking to the other defenders before the game, and they were asking me if I was nervous,” said Kendall Heath, a senior captain on McMinn’s back line. “And the thing I was the most nervous about was if this was it or not. And I felt like as soon as we stepped out on the field, I was confident that everyone was going today. They were communicating more than they had been in the past week.
“And I just felt like that made us stronger in the beginning, and being stronger from the beginning really helped us to pull out the six goals and to pull out the only one goal on us. And it helped us to get through the game and to not get down on ourselves, especially when we got scored on.”
For the game, the Lady Cherokees finished with a 26-17 overall shot advantage, 16-9 on goal. Both teams attempted three corner kicks each. Bella Hooper finished with eight saves in the keeper’s box for the Lady Tribe.
Likely due to the margin of victory and the lack of any drama for most of the second half, the Lady Cherokees’ state-bound celebration was not nearly as raucous as last year’s, when they won in a penalty-kick shootout and dogpiled on their home field. Instead, the excitement came before and during their five-goal win Saturday.
“We had some rough games for the past week, and I know we needed to recover and rethink how we’re coming into this game,” Hansford said. “And we had pure excitement for this game.”
This time around, McMinn had to take the long way back to state after falling short in the region championship game. In hindsight of Saturday’s dominating performance, Thursday’s loss may have been the best thing that could’ve happened to the Lady Cherokees.
“I discussed it with our coaches, we only had two losses coming in, and then we lost the third (Thursday),” Jacob said. “And I was like, as great of a year as we’ve had, we were potentially looking at a two-game losing streak to end our season. And it feels weird that we would end our season that way.
“So I definitely feel like maybe the loss helped. I guess it lit a fire and they wanted to make sure that the effort they brought out tonight was something they could be proud of regardless of the result that happened. And obviously winning 6-1 was a good fire that they had.”
It is a fire McMinn would love to carry into the state tournament, which begins Wednesday at Girls Preparatory School in Chattanooga. The Lady Cherokees play their state opener at 4 p.m. against Collierville, a school from just outside of Memphis.
“It honestly feels so amazing, and once we got that third and fourth goal I knew that we had it, I knew that we won,” Smith said. “And all throughout the game I was so excited that I get to play at least one more game this year, and we just need to keep it going.”
