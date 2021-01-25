The sights are changing around the area of City Park School as construction gets underway for the new Athens City Schools consolidated school building.
ACS Director Robert Greene addressed concerns over trees being removed on the site, noting that with the construction there was no other choice.
“We brought an arbiter in to study the trees,” Greene said, adding that the determination was that the school building would reach so close to the street that the trees wouldn’t be able to survive once it was completed.
However, there is a plan to mitigate the loss of the trees, Greene noted.
He said there will green common areas outside with various trees and shrubbery and he added that the plan is to plant around 100 new trees on the school campus once construction is complete.
“When we get through, there will be something beautiful to look at,” he said. “We’ll plant back about 10 times the number of trees we took down and multiple types of trees.”
He said there are also plans to take some of the trees that are being cut down now to a sawmill and turn them into “something in the school in memory of the trees.”
As construction continues on the consolidated building, Greene said it will cover much of the area where City Park School sits now and the current structure there will be torn down to accommodate the parking lot of the new consolidated building.
A joint session of the Athens City School Board and Athens City Council met on Dec. 21, 2020 to approve the bid for the consolidated building — which will, once fully completed, house Athens City Primary School and Athens City Intermediate School.
Merit Construction’s bid to build the first phase of the school was $30,516,449. A United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) loan is funding up to $35 million.
Construction on Phase I of the project began on Dec. 28.
This first phase will build the Pre-K through second grade portion of the consolidated school at the site of the existing City Park Elementary School.
Prior to the final bid being accepted, the plan was to build the second phase of the project — the third through fifth grade portion — upon completion of Phase I. However, a much lower than expected bid for the total project led the school board to request that the council agree to fund both phases now.
No decision has been made on that request as of yet.
Greene said, about a month into the project, that construction is going well.
“We’re getting the site clear,” he said. “Then we can start breaking ground. It’s kind of exciting to see.”
However, with that construction comes some changes to the site and Greene asked citizens to let those changes come to fruition.
“Bear with us while we’re going through the construction time,” he said. “It’s something that, I think, will be a showplace for Athens.”
