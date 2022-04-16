The Southeast Tennessee Beef Summit will be held at the McMinn County Expo Center on Friday, April 29. Check-in will be from 8 to 8:30 a.m. and the program will be from 8:40 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.
The keynote speaker will be Kevin Yon of Yon Angus Family Farms in Ridge Spring, S.C., who was the 2018 Sunbelt Ag. Expo Farmer of the Year.
A sponsored lunch will be provided. A 4-H breakfast fundraiser will also be available from 7:45 to 9 a.m.
The event is free, but everyone is asked to pre-register by calling the UT Extension office at 423-745-2852 (McMinn) or 423-334-5781 (Meigs). The deadline to RSVP is Friday, April 22.
According to the McMinn County Highway Department, McMinn County Road 435 (Old Athens Englewood Road) will be closed for road work on Monday, April 18, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. between Highway 39 and County Road 571.
The Athens Public Works Department has announced that the annual Clean-Up Week has been scheduled for city residents from April 18-22.
Residents should be aware of the following information:
• Residents should have all items to be picked up placed curbside (within 3 to 5 feet from edge of road). Do not place any items in the road or on public sidewalks. Public Works crews will pick up items left at the curb throughout the week.
• There is no schedule for any specific street on a specific day; however, all city streets will be covered at least once during the week. It is important that residents have all items out the weekend before the week starts, as Public Works crews will not be able to respond to call-ins for items put out after they have passed through your street. Additionally, Clean-Up Week pickups are separate from residential garbage pickups and will not necessarily coincide on the same day as your regular garbage collection.
These items may also be recycled. Good, usable clothes, furniture, appliances, housewares or building materials may be donated and taken to the following agencies:
• Better Living Center
407 New Englewood Road, 423-744-7325
• Coordinated Charities
109 Rocky Mount Road, 423-745-9625
Residential items that will be picked up include: Brush, furniture, bagged leaves, tires, appliances, typical yard sale items, and limited building material.
Do’s and don’ts for clean up week:
• DO remove compressor/coolant lines from appliances. Public Works will not pick up appliances if the compressor and/or coolant lines are still in place.
• DO separate tires and wheel rims from each other. Tires will be picked up only if the wheel rim has been taken out of the tire. Assembled tires will not be picked up.
• DO separate brush, junk, and tires into separate piles. Items not separated will not be picked up.
• DO separate scrap metal junk items from non-metal items.
• DO NOT place any items roadside that you wish to keep; crews will not be able to return items.
• DO NOT place any items on or against fences, mailboxes, utility poles, vehicles, trees, buildings, water meter lids, sewer clean-out plugs or any other fixtures that may be damaged as a result of pickup.
• DO NOT place gas tanks from automobiles or cooking grills out for pick up as Public Works crews will not accept these items.
• DO NOT place piles of building materials larger than one pick-up truck load out as Public Works crews will not pick these up. Material in excess of this amount will not be picked up.
• DO NOT place any asphalt shingle-type building materials to the road. Public Works will not pick up roofing or siding shingles.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2700, ext. 1.
For more information regarding hazardous household chemicals accepted year-round at the recycling center, visit the Public Works Recycling Center page at www.Ath ensTN.gov
The City of Niota will participate in McMinn County Clean Up Week, to be held April 18-22.
Residents can visit Niota City Hall for a flyer or visit www.cityofniota.org to find out what will and will not be picked up during Clean Up Week.
The Pilot Club of Athens will host its annual Spring & Summer Fashion Show, Luncheon & Silent Auction on Saturday, April 30, at noon at First Baptist Church of Athens. Doors open at 11 a.m. The pre-show starts at 11:40 a.m. with special entertainment.
The event will feature Lily Pad Boutique and Poppeas Children’s Boutique.
Tickets are $20 and may be purchased from any Pilot Club member or by calling Pam Breedwell at 462-4523. Tickets are also available at Lily Pad Boutique.
The Good Faith Clinic will meet this month on Tuesday, April 26, at Christ Community Church on Congress Parkway in Athens.
Refills begin at 3 p.m. and doctor visits begin at 3:30 p.m.
Good Faith Clinic is for adults (18-64) in McMinn and Meigs counties who do not have health insurance.
The Athens Parks and Recreation Department has announced a new health initiative challenging McMinn countians to Walk for the Health of McMinn.
This program is designed to encourage everyone to get outside and get some exercise. The parks department has organized walking groups at several city parks throughout the week, or participants are encouraged to go out on their own and log their miles. The goal is to have the community log their miles and by Aug. 23 to have reached 53,276 miles as a community, which equals a mile for every resident in McMinn County.
“We are so excited to start this new program and encourage everyone to be moving more whether you are running, rolling, strolling or walking. It’s no secret that obesity rates are crazy high and as a parks department, we want to do something about it. We have created a quick online form to log and enter miles and we are encouraging schools, businesses, and community organizations to organize their own walks to help us reach our goal. We are planning a completion party for Aug. 23, 2022, which is the 200th anniversary that our city was incorporated. We hope to have a lot to celebrate that day,” stated Program Coordinator Brianna Baker.
To get your school, business, or organization involved, contact Brianna Baker at bbaker@athen stn.gov
For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700, ext. 3.
Artwork is currently being displayed at the Etowah Carnegie Library by artist Barbara Ensley of the Community Artist League.
Ensley’s exhibit “The Invisible Thread” is a celebration of the interconnectedness of life. This series of 20 paintings were not painted consecutively. Instead, Ensley switched between canvases allowing each layer of acrylic to dry in between. The paint remaining when an image was completed became the beginning of the next painting. The result of this process is an “invisible thread” of paint that ties all these pieces together in a fluid but cohesive manner.
The library is located at 723 Ohio Ave in Etowah and may be reached by calling 423-263-9475.
The Athens Parks and Recreation Department is now accepting applications for certified lifeguards and a pool manager for the Ingleside Pool.
The summer pool season will be in operation with training beginning May 23 and running through end of September for parties. The City of Athens is seeking mature, dependable, friendly staff to continue operating the Ingleside Pool in a professional capacity.
Complete applications and turn them in to the Human Resources Department. Applications can be obtained online or in the Human Resources office in City Hall.
If interested in a lifeguarding position, but not yet certified, the City of Athens is hosting a Red Cross Lifeguarding Course May 19-23. Registration is available online or with the Parks Department.
For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700, ext. 3, or email the department at recre ation@athenstn.gov or visit the website at www.athenstn.gov/parks
The City of Niota is hosting a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site on Main Street near the old library building.
The site will operate on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday of each week. Anyone interested can register online at www.mycovidtestnow.com or on site, and also by calling 1-800-336-9507.
The PCR (nasal or oral) 48 to 72 hour rapid test is available.
The 76th Annual Awards Meeting, sponsored by the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce, will be held on Thursday, April 21, at The Barn at Faith Farms starting at 5:30 p.m.
Each year at the event, the chamber honors members of the community with various awards.
Tickets are now on sale and are available for purchase at the Chamber of Commerce Office, located at 13 North Jackson Street, or by phone at 745-0334.
