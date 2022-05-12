An after school program with Athens City Schools is seeking to aid local students, but is also in need of staffing assistance.
According Director Angie Dahle, the Kids Connection Extended Learning Program is an extension of the school day whose overarching goal is to provide students with academic enrichment opportunities and support services to help students meet state and local standards in the core content areas.
“This is an extended learning program for Athens City Schools and we provide extended learning hours in the morning and afternoon,” Dahle said. “I think this is a very important program for ACS. We provide services to students who may need extra academic help, we offer an extension of the classroom materials, plus this provides a safe environment for students to be in who may end up staying home alone after school.”
Dahle stated the Kids Connection Extended Learning Program has been working with ACS since 2005.
“We have seen success providing services to all of the students by receiving funds from the state,” she noted. “We have had students who were failing spelling tests or math quizzes and after working with them in the mornings or afternoons we have seen progress in their learning. We also have seen an increase in students completing homework and keeping up better in the classroom, so there has been a lot of improvement overall for these students.”
The program follows four performance indicators presented by the 21st Century Community Learning Centers Programs, which are “Goal 1: All students will reach high academic standards at a minimum attaining proficiency or better in reading/language arts and mathematics; Goal 2: All students will exhibit positive behavior changes that support academic and social growth; Goal 3: the percentage of students who are chronically absent from school will decrease; and Goal 4: Family engagement will be embedded in the entirety of the program.”
“Every year our 21st century learning students have to provide us a teacher and parent survey about the program, so overall teacher satisfaction across all five schools is 98.7%,” Dahle noted. “Our overall parent satisfaction was 95%. This data is all from last year (2020-2021).”
According to Dahle, since COVID-19 the current struggle involving the program is staffing.
“We have the students and we want to serve the students but we are having a difficult time with staffing,” she expressed. “We usually have the same handful of students that work with us all four years but this past two years, since COVID, staffing is our main concern. It is very difficult.”
Those interested in applying can do so by going online to athenscityschools.net and filling out the online application under job opportunities or call Dahle at 423-745-1796 for more information.
“We are a certified child care facility through the department of education,” she noted. “We do offer fee based programing, we offer the 21st century care and we are just here for the students and the families. We want to help the teachers and the school system and we feel that we are a big part of that support for the teachers in the classroom.”
