As the warm weather continues, Etowah City Manager Russ Blair gave the commissioners an update on the city pool during Monday’s monthly commission meeting.
Blair noted that the pool has been a popular attraction this summer, but that lifeguards are still needed.
“Pool admissions have been very strong,” Blair said. “On average daily attendance is 106.2. That is very solid.”
He noted they had previously used 100 as an average for budget purposes and he is glad to see they managed to hit close in their estimation.
“We have 145 members, which are people that have the passes and still a very strong attendance,” he noted. “We have only had seven parties scheduled, but I expect that to pick up now that people know that it is there.”
One area of concern for the pool is their concession stand stales and items.
“Concessions are relatively low based on our daily attendance, so we are currently working on what our thoughts are there,” he stated. “We mostly have snack related items and we are looking at maybe experimenting with pizza by the slice or hot dogs. Just something that could help drive the concession sales.”
In addition to the concession stand, another aspect the city would like to see improvement on is the number of lifeguards.
“We would like to see more lifeguards because right now we have five,” Blair said. “Ideally we would like to have 10 or 12, but that is just the nature of the job market that we are in.”
Etowah Mayor Burke Garwood commented on the shortage of lifeguards as well.
“I had read something recently that 300,000 pools would not be opening because they didn’t have the manpower,” he stated.
“We may not be able to get them this season because we would still have to train them but we would like to have a higher reserve of guards,” Blair added.
Anyone interested in applying to become a lifeguard can do so by visiting cityofetowahtn.com
The city is looking to hire experienced or trainable and certifiable lifeguards.
All training, certification and transportation for training will be paid by the City of Etowah.
Pool hours are from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday with Sunday being from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m.
In addition to the regular pool hours, private parties can be scheduled for after pool hours going from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.
