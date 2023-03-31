One local county followed the trend in unemployment rates for February, while another strayed from that path.
According to the State of Tennessee, the unemployment rate for the month of February for McMinn was 4.6%, which is a 0.1% increase from the previous rate of 4.5% in January. This marks a slight break from the historical trend of the rate dropping in the year’s second month.
Meanwhile, Meigs County reflected a more traditional set of numbers with a rate of 5%, which is a 0.1% decrease from the county’s previous rate of 5.1% in January.
State Statistical Analyst Patrick Todd stated that the month of February tends to show the rates decrease.
“Typically in February we see the trend move in a downward direction, but that doesn’t seem to be the case for a few counties across the state this time,” Todd said. “It looks like we have some labor force growth, again, which could be contributing to the higher number.”
The labor force measures the number of working age people who are either currently employed or actively seeking work.
“The increase in the labor force could be spurred by the increase in population among the counties,” he stated. “It appears that McMinn County increased its labor force by 121 people while Meigs County rose by 20.”
Looking ahead, traditionally the month of March would follow February with a decline in the rate.
“Typically in the spring months we see the rate decline, but that didn’t quite happen for McMinn in February,” Todd expressed. “Maybe we will see it snap back in March but if the labor force continues to grow then we may see some odd rates for a while.”
The national rate held steady in February, sticking at 3.9% for the month. The state rate bumped up slightly, moving from 3.5% to 3.6%.
The rate rose in 52 counties across Tennessee and dropped in 22. It held steady in 21.
That leaves the rate less than 5% in 79 counties and between 5% and 10% in 16 counties.
The highest rate in the state was Cocke County, at 6.5%, with Bledsoe (5.9%), Scott (5.6%), Clay (5.5%) and a three-way tie between Lake, Sevier and Decatur (5.4%).
The lowest rate was in Moore County at 2.5%, followed by Williamson (2.6%), Cheatham and Rutherford (2.7%) and Davidson (2.8%).
Around the area, Bradley County rose a tenth of a percent to 3.7%, Hamilton bumped up 0.1% to 3.4%, Loudon County climbed two-tenths of a percent to 3.4%, Monroe County eased up 0.2% to 3.8%, Polk County rose two-tenths of a percent to 4.5%, Rhea County dropped 0.3% to 4.8% and Roane County held steady at 3.8%.
