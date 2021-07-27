The Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians have announced the 2021 Gold Award recipients in East Tennessee.
One of the 29 recipients is from Athens, Jiana Weathersby.
Weathersby worked with the Court Appointed Special Advocates Corridor of East Tennessee (CASA) to support high school-aged girls in juvenile care. With the community’s help, she created gift bags for the young women to show love and support.
Weathersby also coordinated resume and job interview training to help build confidence and prepare them to enter the workforce.
Since 1916, thousands of Girl Scouts across the country have earned the Girl Scouts’ highest honor, now called the Girl Scout Gold Award, for demonstrating extraordinary leadership and making sustainable change in their communities. Nationally, only 6% of all eligible Girl Scouts achieve the Gold Award.
“Our communities have been positively impacted by the vision, leadership and dedication of each of our Gold Award girls,” said Lynne Fugate, CEO of the Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians. “This high honor required hours of hard work and the leadership skills that they have been developing during their years as a Girl Scout.”
The Girl Scout Gold Award represents exceptional achievement in leadership development, positive values and service. Only Girl Scout Seniors and Ambassadors are eligible for the Gold Award and, before they can pursue it, they must meet prerequisites, including completing a Take Action Project or earning the Girl Scout Silver Award, which entails a girl-led project to improve the neighborhood or community.
At a minimum requirement of 80 hours, most girls spend between one and two years on Gold Award projects.
