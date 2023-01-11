The Decatur Fire Department was the recipient of two local grants for a total of $1,500 recently.
On Monday, Jan. 9, the Decatur Fire Department received a check from Volunteer Energy Cooperative’s VEC Customer Share Program for $500 as well as a check from Shaw Industries for $1,000.
Decatur Fire Chief Tyson Ratcliff stated that it was a pleasant surprise to be the recipients of the grants.
“You just have to apply for them and hope you win,” he said. “We didn’t know we had been awarded the grants until they contacted us. A lot of this is for training material and we are shooting for the stars as there are a lot more grants coming up that we hope to receive also.”
Looking ahead, Ratcliff noted the State of Tennessee also provides many opportunities for grants as well.
“These are just the start, I hope,” he stated. “This funding will go for various training materials to keep our member certifications and knowledge maintained in order to perform first response to the best of our ability.”
Ratcliff believes that it is important for the fire department to work well with their community partners.
“I think it is a very positive thing to maintain a strong relationship with our community,” he expressed. “When it comes to these grants, they are open to everybody. There are a lot of different people that apply for these grants so it means a lot for us to receive it. It is a good thing anytime you can receive a grant.”
Most of the fire departments in Tennessee, and especially the local area, are operated primarily through the efforts of volunteers and rely on the support of their community.
“For us, we are always looking for volunteers and people can apply,” he noted. “Whenever we have a position available we will fill it.”
Ratcliff believes the best way to support local fire departments is to maintain a positive attitude with them.
“I really appreciate the opportunity that I’ve been given,” Ratcliff said, reflecting on the grants. “We’ll use these funds for projectors, books, anything else needed for training.”
