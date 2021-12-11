The CEO of the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) was in town last week to discuss a variety of issues, including rising power rates and the new TVA facility being built in Meigs County.
Jeff Lyash was the guest speaker at the Kiwanis Club of Athens meeting on Friday, Dec. 3 and, after it was over, he held an interview with The Daily Post-Athenian on a variety of subjects.
Lyash noted that recent increases in local power rates have not escaped his attention and there’s a constant focus — along with Athens Utilities Board General Manager Eric Newberry — on ways to keep bills lower where possible.
“This is front of the mind for both of us,” Lyash said, noting that they’re currently fighting against rising prices across the nation. “What you see nationally is fuel prices rising dramatically. We’ve seen the price of natural gas double and the price of coal triple.”
He noted that TVA has taken steps to keep customers’ bills from increasing that steeply, however they can’t avoid some resulting spikes.
“Athens and TVA will see far less” of an increase in prices than many others in the nation, he argued, because of steps TVA has taken.
He noted that normally prices rise about 5-10% in the wintertime naturally and usually go back down as the weather warms back up.
“They will remain elevated for some period of time,” he said. “We hope about two years out they’ll be back in the range before the run up.”
He also noted that he understands the impact this sort of price increase can have on the average customer.
“It’s something we think about and manage every day,” he said. “Our average customer who’s got a $140 a month electric bill — that 5% increase for them … that matters. If I can make it four or three or two or zero, I will.”
Despite the increases in price, Lyash noted that local customers still face lower costs than many across the country.
Looking at the top 100 utilities across the nation, Lyash noted that AUB customers have the seventh lowest residential rates nationally (second lowest in the southeast) and the fifth lowest industrial rates in the country.
“You compete well in America, not just in the southeast,” he said. “You’re one of the most reliable in the system.”
Lyash also spoke about the System Operations Center being built in Meigs County.
The facility located in Georgetown saw construction begin in 2020 and it will likely continue for some time, as Lyash hopes to have it built by the end of 2023.
“We’ll run that new system in parallel with the old one for about a year,” he said, adding that hopes are to have it fully operational by late 2024 or early 2025.
“It was designed to make our power system more robust, more reliable and more resilient,” he said. “It’s state of the art in terms of cybersecurity, it will be able to withstand an F5 tornado, withstand an electromagnetic pulse, a geomagnetic disturbance without affecting the system. If there ever is an event, we’re set up to really recover the power system … much more quickly.”
It will also feature a variety of “advanced technology” that Lyash said officials hope will allow it to keep up with advancements for several decades.
He noted artificial intelligence, pattern recovery, advanced data analytics, and dynamic monitoring and control of the system as some of the technology it will contain.
“It will be able to perform like we need it to 10, 20, 30 years from now,” he said.
That is also expected to help lower costs overall for consumers as well.
The roughly $378 million investment into the structure is expected to lower fuel costs by around $100 million per year.
“It not only provides services, it pays for itself,” he said.
Lyash noted that they picked Meigs County for its location for specific reasons.
“We wanted it in a rural area,” he said. “We wanted it in a place where people were supportive and relationships are strong — that’s where we’re at in Meigs County.”
There were also geographical reasons to place the facility in Meigs as well.
“It sits right in the middle of some of the country’s most diverse and strongest generating assets,” he said. “If you ever lost the system, the resources necessary to start everything back up are right here.”
He specifically noted Watts Bar Nuclear Station, Sequoyah Nuclear Station and several other hydroelectric stations in the area as benefits to the location in Georgetown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.