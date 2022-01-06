The Athens Area Chamber of Commerce saw growth throughout 2021, even as the COVID-19 pandemic continued.
According to Chamber President Rob Preston, 2021 yielded more new members to the chamber than they have had in years.
“The last two years have been excellent and that is a very positive sign that we are getting a lot of new, mostly small businesses,” he said. “On the other hand, businesses may be struggling a little bit so we are trying to be patient as far as chamber memberships go and not demanding that they renew immediately.”
Preston estimated that the Athens chamber currently has roughly 450 members.
“Moving into this year we already have one new member and we are expecting another big year,” he expressed. “We have a really good speaker coming in June and that is another kind of exciting thing that we are seeing a lot of out of town people coming in from Pennsylvania, California, Georgia, etc, who are interested in our programs. So my hope is that while they are here they shop and, who knows, maybe even fall in love with Athens and move here, so I think there will be a lot of exciting things happen this year.”
He expects to see additional businesses form in the Athens area this year.
“I think people are kind of thinking outside of the box, which is a good thing,” Preston said. “We have all been forced to get out of our normal routine and think about doing things differently. I think where COVID has been negative in so many ways, this may be one of the positive things to happen because people are coming up with creative ways to do business and even new kinds of business. So I think this will be a good year.”
Relating to the topic of COVID, Preston hopes this year will show a significant drop in virus-related illnesses.
“I think we all hope that. I hope our local businesses continue to thrive. I happen to be next door to Greeks Bearing Gifts and I know they have done well this past month, so I think they are doing great,” he noted. “My hope is that our businesses continue to not only survive but to do well and maybe even thrive this year.”
The chamber is set to host its 76th annual meeting coming up in April with former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany as the guest.
“It is a wonderful community event. It is a time for our community to come together and celebrate the wonderful leaders in our community as well as business and that will be on April 21,” he expressed.
“I love what I do and I love working in this community. It is called the Friendly City and I think the people who come to visit are so impressed with how friendly everyone is, so I really think that we are the friendly city and I can’t picture living anywhere else.”
