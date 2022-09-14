United Way of McMinn and Meigs Counties is looking for more volunteers to participate in their upcoming Day of Caring event.
The Day of Caring will be held on Thursday, Oct. 20 with participants gathering at the McMinn County Senior Center at 8 a.m. for a grab and go breakfast provided by Starr Regional Medical Center and deployment to their job tasks around 8:30 a.m.
Lunch will be provided by Domino’s Pizza to the volunteers and delivered by volunteers as well.
“This is a great way for volunteers to come out and help the community and if you are a donor it is a good way to come out and see how your donation is being used at our partner agencies and see some of the amazing work they do for our community,” said United Way President Paige Zabo. “This is our biggest volunteer day of the year.”
Day of Caring provides United Way’s partner agencies a way to complete projects that couldn’t be completed due to lack of funds or manpower.
“It ranges from everything like yard work, landscaping, painting, home repairs, building walls, handicap ramps, pressure washing and so much more,” she noted. “There is something for everybody.”
Interested parties can volunteer either through their companies or as individuals.
“We are just now getting the word from companies who are making teams of volunteers, which you don’t have to be a part of a team to participate. You can register as an individual,” Zabo said. “Just visit our website at uwmcminn-meigs.com, select Day of Caring and you can register there. The cutoff date will be the end of September.”
United Way plans to provide T-shirts to volunteers as well.
“You don’t have to have any kind of special skills but if there is something that you would like to do, there is a place on the application where you can let us know,” she noted. “For example, if you love to paint you can let us know and we will put you somewhere where painting needs to be done.”
This will be the second year Day of Caring participants will be in person after COVID made in-person gatherings difficult.
“We did it in August last year and it was hot, but this year it will be in October with cooler weather,” she noted. “We are just excited to be back out and getting all of these volunteers together.”
Zabo stated this event is great for the volunteers to see the work that United Way’s partner agencies do.
“They get to see the needs that our partner agencies are filling in the community and it is a good way to give back as well,” Zabo expressed. “They say that volunteering is good for our health, so this is just a good day to get out with friends and neighbors and learn more about your community. The more we have the better and if you have any questions about volunteering please call our office at 423-745-9606. I hope we have the biggest number of volunteers we’ve had yet.”
