Electric rates will see somewhat of a decrease over the next year due to a local rate adjustment that comes from the pandemic relief effort set up by Athens Utilities Board and TVA.
“We recently sent a letter to TVA requesting that a 2.5 percent Wholesale Pandemic Relief Credit be passed through to our customers. This will relate to a 1.6 percent retail rate reduction,” said AUB’s Wayne Scarbrough.
“We hope that this reduction provides some relief. We’re doing all we can and will continue to focus on our customers, first and foremost,” Scarbrough said.
The Critters for a Cure 2020 online auction will be hosted by Wagg-n-Purr Retreat from Oct. 3-Oct. 10.
All proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society.
T-shirts and goodie bags will be offered for a $20 donation until Oct. 10. at Wagg-n-Purr. Pet photos by Bruce and Chris Hari will be by appointment on Saturday, Oct. 3, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Wagg-n-Purr.
This event is sponsored by the Jones Chapel UMC Relay for Life team.
Wagg-n-Purr is located at 1046 Congress Parkway N. in Athens.
To make an appointment or for more information, call Vicki Nichols at 423-506-9137 or Wagg-n-Purr at 423-649-0206.
The Etowah Carnegie Library will have a dragon and taco-themed Facebook storytime and craft on Thursday, Oct. 8, at 4 p.m. Grab and go craft packets that correspond with the storytime will be available for pick up beginning on Monday. There are no programs at the library.
If you have any questions, call the library at 423-263-9475.
The McMinn County High School Class of 1958 is canceling its activities originally scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 3.
These activities will tentatively be rescheduled for the spring.
The City of Athens and McMinn County have announced improvements to the Eureka Trail’s Athens trailhead, located at 1400 East Madison Avenue, to include the construction of a permanent parking lot and restroom facility.
This construction will require the use of a temporary parking area in Athens through mid-November. Trail users entering the Athens Trailhead will be directed by signage to grass parking on the south or left side of the entrance. Car stops are in the grass and users are asked to pull all the way forward when parking. There are seven spaces available for vehicles only. Vehicles with trailers are asked to park at the Englewood Trailhead, located at County Road 550 directly off Highway 39 across from the BP Station.
Work also continues on the Highway 39 crossing and users are asked to take caution when crossing this and all road crossings.
“These new improvements are one of the most requested items in my office,” said Austin Fesmire, director of Parks and Recreation. “Having permanent facilities will greatly improve the experience of the daily user and will enhance our ability to host first class events at the trail. I want to thank everyone for their patience and understanding during this time of improvement.”
For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700, ext. 3.
Anyone with questions about filling out an online job application, posting an item to Facebook Marketplace, or using a new phone is invited to technology help sessions at E.G. Fisher Public Library.
The library, through a grant from the Tennessee State Library and Archives, is hosting weekly one-on-one technology help sessions. Patrons may call 423-745-7782 for additional information or to request a specific appointment time. Appointments are not required.
All classes are free of charge and open to all. All library patrons ages five and up are required to wear a mask.
• One-on-One Technology Help Sessions — Mondays and Fridays between 10 a.m. and noon.
• Spanish Language Technology Help Sessions — Wednesdays between 2 and 4 p.m.
