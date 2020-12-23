Holiday traditions don’t just happen, they are made.
And throughout years or decades, they are kept and held dear in the minds and hearts of those who create them. Here are three such families in the local area who look forward each year to recycling those old cherished traditions while making new ones.
All three families agree that keeping Christ the center focus of the holiday is foremost. They also believe that traditions that are kept alive over many years help keep families close and memories very present.
Both Chester Smith and his wife, Eula Mae, were born in Niota, said their daughter, Darlene Smith.
“Mom passed away in 2005 and Dad is now 95. The stuff Mom did for the holidays, we are still carrying on,” she said. “We make sure that we all are together for Christmas. It’s all about just being a family.”
Darlene has three brothers and two sisters. Chester now has 11 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and one great, great grandchild.
Darlene said family comes together for Christmas from Knoxville, Chattanooga and from as far away as Atlanta for the holiday.
In the past, when they travel from their home areas, the Smiths have often rented a 17-bedroom cabin in the Pigeon Forge area. This is one of their favorite traditions.
Darlene said one thing the family counts on each year is eating a lot. Food is definitely an important and appreciated part of the holiday atmosphere. And when they stay at home, they always cook enough food to share with others outside their family, she said. “We make extra to give away.”
“Christmas Eve we have finger food, a taco bar and games,” she recalled. “Another favorite tradition is we get new pajamas and all wear them for the evening. We laugh a lot. Christmas Day, we have breakfast and then everyone is kind of on their own. We have a big meal for Christmas dinner and then we have a talent show. A lot of singing and sharing our love for music. When we go to the cabin, we usually stay from Dec. 23-27.
“The best part of the holiday is just being together,” she continued. “And acting as though we haven’t seen one another in years.”
Craig, Sherlene and Sam Wiseman all love eggnog and pancakes. The only thing better is Christmas morning when Sherlene combines the two for eggnog pancakes.
They have them every Christmas morning. But only at Christmas. It’s a treat as well as a tradition that is cherished and something they look forward to every year, said the Athens family members.
“Just replace your liquid, milk or water, with eggnog. You can leave out the eggs in the mix also,” said Sherlene, who has been making Christmas eggnog pancakes for about 30 years.
Along with their special breakfast, the family looks forward to listening to old favorite holiday songs such as “White Christmas” and “Santa Claus is Coming to Town.” Sometimes they bring out their VCR and watch “A Christmas Story” and “It’s a Wonderful Life.”
It’s all about nostalgia, agreed the family.
Sam, 18, said he loves old classics, both music and movies.
“My favorite movie is ‘A Christmas Story.’ I look forward to Christmas morning and my mom’s eggnog pancakes and listening to music and watching those movies.”
The Wisemans usually would travel to Cookeville to be with family for the holidays, but have decided not to be around a large number of people this year due to COVID-19.
“It’s fine. We get up and open presents and then have our pancakes, listen to music and then spend the day watching our movies. We miss family but it’s still a good day,” said Sam.
When the Deja family members of Monroe County gather around their Christmas tree, they love holding and showing off their new homemade Christmas ornaments while enjoying seeing their previous creations on the tree again.
Damian and Liz have five children who look forward each year to making another ornament to add to their collection. The plan is for each child to take their ornaments with them when they leave home and begin their own traditions one day.
It’s like an arts and craft project. Each child has the liberty to be creative and completely make something that they will enjoy and be proud of. And have fun. Something that will spark a memory every time it’s brought out to place on the tree, Liz explained.
“I have an ornament that is 31 years old,” she said. “I made it when I was seven years old. I want my children to know that feeling.”
The children make new ornaments as soon as the tree is ready to go up.
On Christmas Eve, the family honors Damian’s Polish heritage by spreading straw on a large dinner table. They cover the straw with a white tablecloth and make 12 dishes of food. They leave an empty place at the table that is set for Jesus.
Before bedtime, a Christmas story is read. The children get new pajamas each year to wear on this night.
Christmas Day brings another big meal that is based on American dishes, said Liz.
The family also spends quality time together taking care of animals on their Sweetwater farm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.