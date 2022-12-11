The four newest Peyton Manning Scholars at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville met at Neyland Stadium with the namesake and benefactor of their scholarship before the Nov. 12 home football game against the University of Missouri.
First-year students Alice Grace Beavers, Addie Heehs, Tyler Porter and Jahneulie Weste were honored by Chancellor Donde Plowman for their exceptional record in the areas of academics, civics and leadership. The meeting between Manning and the students is an annual tradition of the scholarship program.
The Peyton Manning Scholarship is a competitive four-year opportunity for some of the brightest first-year UT students. Manning endowed the scholarship in 1998, and its ranks have grown to a total of 53 recipients. These students are all part of the university’s Haslam Scholars Program, as well.
“The Peyton Manning Scholars are some of our brightest students, and what I love most about the program is its emphasis on the leadership and service that are synonymous with being a Volunteer — the same qualities that Peyton Manning embodies,” Plowman said. “The way Peyton continues to champion our university and our students is inspiring. I’m proud of this scholarship program and of these dedicated students who, in their own way, carry on his legacy and love for the University of Tennessee.”
There are 16 Haslam Scholars on campus at any given time — a number that, as Plowman points out, coincides with the number Manning had while playing quarterback for UT. His No. 16 jersey was officially retired in 2005.
“I’m proud of these scholars for all the hard they work do to earn the scholarship, and then all the things they do when they’re here,” Manning said. “They’re part of the Haslam Scholars Program, some of them go overseas to study abroad and, like the chancellor said, they’ve earned this and it gives them some unique opportunities. But all of them take advantage of those opportunities and go for it. It’s just been a proud association with the university for me.”
For Alice Grace Beavers of Athens, attending UT was a long-held dream made a reality after involvement and awards at McMinn County High School that included serving as student government president and an officer in both FFA and Mu Alpha Theta mathematics honors society.
“To be a Peyton Manning Scholar is just so amazing, and I’m so thankful to be bestowed with this privilege,” Beavers said. “It exhibits the Volunteer spirit here at UT, and I’m so blessed to be able to bleed orange and white.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.