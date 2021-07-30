A local man was killed in a wreck involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck early Wednesday morning.
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Zachary Holden, 27, of Athens, was traveling northbound on Highway 307 at around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Holden was driving a 2012 Honda motorcycle when he entered a right-hand curve.
At some point in the curve, according to THP, Holden swerved across the center divider into the wrong lane and hit a pickup truck that was heading southbound.
Holden passed away as a result of the accident.
Niota Rural Fire, Englewood Rural Fire, McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and AMR all responded. THP Trooper Rodney Best investigated the accident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.