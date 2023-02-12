Englewood head coach Marc Davis had figured shortly into the basketball season that the Lady Rams were capable of winning it all again.
Those girls proved their coach right, with a 41-32 win over Rogersville City School in the TMSAA Class A state championship game Saturday at Stewarts Creek High School in Smyrna that yielded Englewood its second state title in the last four years.
The Lady Rams made their arrival back at Englewood Elementary School late Saturday night, greeted by school administration, family members and community supporters in the gymnasium.
"Just knowing that this team is special, and just knowing that from the beginning we truly said that this is a championship team," said Davis during the celebration Saturday night. "And like I said before, these girls made me a believer, and I'm so proud of them and their poise."
Englewood's state crown capped a perfect 30-0 record for the 2022-2023 season. That record includes a win during a Christmas tournament over Alcoa, which finished its state tournament as the Class AAA state runner-up.
"That's 30-0 playing a second-place AAA team and very well could have been a first-place," Davis said. "And I was telling them jokingly, it would have been amazing if Alcoa could've won it, because that way we could have said we were the champions of the champions. But it was special anyway it's sliced. It's hard to win 30 games, but buddy this team every night, they showed up and played."
Englewood had actually trailed 18-17 at halftime Saturday and 27-26 entering the final period before outscoring Rogersville 15-5 to end the game.
"Everything that we were scouting on that team we were playing (Rogersville), it went total opposite," Davis said. "They were hitting shots we had not seen them shoot. I think my brother had come up to me and he said it best, they were hitting the low-percentage shots most of the time and we were missing our high-percentage shots. And I knew that we had to score going to the goal because that's what we do. So I called a timeout and I challenged the girls in that fourth quarter, and I said, 'Girls, I don't need you to shoot, I need you to score.' And boy, did they."
Eighth grade post Lily Wright led the Lady Rams with 25 points in Saturday's state championship game, 11 of those in the fourth quarter.
Wright had also scored 26 points in Friday's semifinal, which Englewood dominated from the outset in a 49-26 win over East Robertson Middle.
"It is huge. We have worked so, so hard to get here, and it's just the best feeling ever," said Wright at the celebration. "I don't think a lot of people thought we could do it, and we just proved them wrong.
"It was so special. This was the best team, and I love everybody, and it was the best thing ever."
Malea Masingale, part of the Lady Rams' 1-2 punch with Wright all season, converted a key three-point play in the fourth quarter of Saturday's title game. Masingale finished the championship game with six points and scored nine in Friday's semifinal.
"Really, when we were down in the first half of that second game, honestly we just had had to keep pushing through and work as a team and keep focused," said Masingale at the celebration in Englewood.
And by winning a state title with the Lady Rams as an eighth grader, Malea Masingale followed in the footsteps of her sister, current McMinn Central standout Molly Masingale. Molly Masingale was an eighth grader when the Lady Rams won their first state championship in 2020.
"It's cool, honestly, because she did it and I did it," Malea Masingale said. "So it's a cool coincidence, because it's both our eighth-grade years."
In Friday's semifinal, seventh grader Alahna Powell dropped 12 points, and eighth grader Makayla Raper two points to round out the Lady Rams' scoring. Rounding out scoring in Saturday's championship game were seventh grader Millie Latham with five points, Powell four and sixth grader Kytalin Davis one.
Rounding out the roster for the 2022-2023 Lady Rams are seventh graders Sofia Watson and Adra McCaslin and sixth graders Sydney Martin and Taryn McConkey. Managers were Rae Stiner and Caroline Hammond, and assistant coaches were Kevin Hammond and Renee Stinson.
