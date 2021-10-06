The Daily Post-Athenian’s annual Think Pink Breast Cancer Awareness event will continue this year with a “day of shopping” event on the 22nd of this month.
The event is currently planned to take place on Friday, Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Athens Market Pavilion.
According to DPA Special Projects/Events Director Tina Huckabey, the event will be held differently this year due to COVID-19.
“Due to the pandemic, there are some changes to this year’s event,” Huckabey said. “The importance of the cause is just as great, but we’ve had to think outside the box on how we can raise money for breast cancer awareness.”
Normally, a luncheon is held each year with a speaker. The 11th annual event was not held in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
It has been in place as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month to help raise money to fight the disease.
Each year, along with the event, The DPA sells T-shirts and inserts a special section into an edition of the paper as part of the campaign. This year, the date of insertion has not yet been determined, but is expected to be later this month.
Huckabey noted The DPA has also had to adapt its fundraising ventures this year due to the continuing threat of COVID-19.
The proceeds from the event will go to supporting the McMinn County Chapter of Relay for Life.
“It would be a great opportunity to get a head start on Christmas shopping all while supporting our local entrepreneurs,” Huckabey noted. “While we all want a sense of normalcy back in our day to day routines, people are still being cautious and aware of our current situation with the pandemic. I think this would be a great way to raise money for breast cancer research all while maintaining a safe environment in which to do so.”
While the format has changed, Huckabey said she believes the adjustment will work well.
“I am very excited about this year’s event and I think we will have a great turnout,” Huckabey expressed. “We have some caring and supportive neighbors in this community that come together for a great cause such as this.”
