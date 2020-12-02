The Hiwassee College campus has been purchased by the Bruderhof.
The Board of Trustees at Hiwassee College, in collaboration with the Bruderhof, has announced the successful purchase and sale of Hiwassee College’s campus.
“This has been a long but faithful process since the college held its final graduation in May 2019. The board’s sole desire has been the preservation and continued use of these hallowed grounds, so we are pleased to have found a purchaser that will build on the legacy of the college while continuing to be an asset to Monroe County and East Tennessee,” Board Chair Rev. Jason Gattis said.
The Bruderhof is a Christian communal organization in the Anabaptist tradition, with a hundred-year history in Europe and the US. They plan to refurbish the Hiwassee campus and, in time, operate a Christian community of families, an elementary school, and a workshop.
John Burleson, one of four Bruderhof members staying on the campus while the sale is arranged, said they have been warmly welcomed into the neighborhood.
“People here couldn’t be nicer. My wife and I are really looking forward to putting down roots in Madisonville and making new friends,” Burleson said. “One thing we have particularly appreciated is meeting alumni of the college and hearing their fond memories. I know it was difficult for many people to see the college close, but we are inspired to begin building community again, both on the property itself and within the wider community that has welcomed us so warmly.”
In October, representatives of the Bruderhof visited the campus to meet with members of the board, neighbors of the campus, and members of local and state government.
“It was a pleasure to meet at the Hiwassee setting. I am looking forward to more interaction with the Bruderhof in our community,” Madisonville Mayor Glenn Moser said.
Brandy Gentry was also there, representing the Monroe County Chamber of Commerce.
“It’s going to be a change from a college setting, but I appreciate their openness to work with the community, to continue Hiwassee as an important part of our county history,” she said.
Monroe County Mayor Mitch Ingram added that he stopped by the campus to welcome the Bruderhof to Madisonville.
“It was great to sit down with members of the Bruderhof community and discuss their thoughts and plans for this historic campus,” he said. “I know they will be a welcome addition to Monroe County.”
Hiwassee College was a private liberal arts college in Madisonville.
Founded in 1849, the college was associated with The United Methodist Church and offered associate degrees as well as bachelor’s degrees.
“We are grateful for the college’s 175 years of service to students seeking higher education and we pray that the impact and mission of Hiwassee College will always carry on through its alumni and faculty,” Gattis noted.
