The City of Etowah held its first Strategic Planning Workshop, allowing citizens of the town and city officials to create a plan for the future of the town.
The meeting was led by Southeast Tennessee Development District Executive Director Beth Jones.
The meeting was broken down into categories, including opportunities, funding, and goals and visions.
The first quarter of the meeting, everyone in the room contributed to naming the town’s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats.
“Strengths are the areas that your city is good at, weaknesses are internal. They are things that are in the city that quite frankly the citizens have control over because they vote,” Jones said. “Threats are external. It is impacting everything, a threat from the outside right now is the global supply chain. It is something that you can’t really do a whole lot about but you just have to be aware of it.”
The opportunity section of the planning phase allowed those in attendance to present a wishlist of things they believe would either benefit the city or should be expanded upon. Opportunities cited by the commissioners include multimodal transportation, becoming a Main Street town, creating small business incentives, art and crafts bungalows, storm water drainage, inland ports and more.
They also addressed the current needs of the city.
“We have a city that has aging and dilapidated infrastructure,” Jones noted. “Not just sidewalks, we are talking about water lines and sewer lines and more.”
Jones gave the city officials a word of caution when it comes to pursuing grants.
“Not all grants are good,” she expressed. “They all come with requirements. You should know what your needs are and what you want so that we know what your needs are and what you want.”
Commissioners cited better public/private relationships with industry in the area as well as looking into improving child care.
The third portion of the meeting focused on funding and how to plan ahead to do things in phases.
“We need to look at the big picture,” Jones said. “Things will go beyond just cleaning out the canals ... if you are going to do it right you have to take the time to make a plan and have the commitment to follow the plan.”
The final topic of the meeting focused on goals and visions for the future of Etowah.
“If you don’t grow in some ways then your money is pretty stagnant,” Jones said. “I hope what you all are telling me is that you want quality growth and I think you guys are right. If you aren’t growing in some respects then you are dying and I will tell you that I have a lot of cities that would love to have positive numbers on their reports. We hate change but the only constant in life is change.”
Commissioner John James agreed with Jones’ statement upon looking at the “vision board” that was created from everyone’s wish list.
“You can’t spend money unless you make money,” he said. “No matter how big we want to get or how much we want to grow we can’t unless we have the money to spend.”
