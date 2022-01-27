The Etowah Arts Commission is currently hosting the Central High School Art Show.
The event is a fundraiser that allows art from CHS students to be displayed and sold at The Nancy Cantrell Dender Gallery in Etowah.
Proceeds from sales are divided between the student artists and the school for the purpose of purchasing new materials.
According to the Etowah Arts Commission, this annual fundraiser is a way to support local students, high schools and the hometown art gallery.
“Joyce Simpson is the art teacher there and she has done a really good job getting all of this together,” said Etowah Arts Commission Executive Director Heather Vanskiver. “The kids have also had a great opportunity to come here and see their art hanging on the walls, which is awesome.”
Vanskiver believes this event is a “multiple part opportunity” for the students.
“For one, just having your work on the wall is great for self-esteem and it is a good feeling,” she stated. “In some cases here we have art that is a part of a series, which is fantastic because you can see how these students’ art has developed over the entire school year, which is amazing. On the other hand it is a way to bring young people into the gallery to show that art in the area is pertinent and relevant.”
She believes it is a “great opportunity” for everyone to come together and celebrate the art in the area.
“I love this, it is one of my favorite things to do,” Vanskiver expressed. “It is a nice opportunity to network and to meet different families in the area. We have a few pieces in here where a parent was a student of Joyce Simpson and now their children are, so this has also become like a generational event to do these shows when that happens.”
She believes she has received good feedback from the students, as well, about the event.
“They have enjoyed having access to the gallery, they like being able to see their artwork on the wall and they love having the opportunity to be able to sell it,” she said. “It is so important for people to come in and leave feedback for the students because they are anxiously waiting to hear how their artwork is being accepted by the area.”
The CHS Art Show is set to end soon — in the early part of February — with a new show taking its place.
“The next show will be Derek Keeton and an artist we had previously, Thomas Lucas,” Vanskiver noted. “He donated the majority of his artwork before he moved out of state and his artwork has been given to us to sell for fundraising, so we will be doing a split show for those two people.”
Following that will be another student art show in April with the focus being on middle school students.
“The Regional Middle School Art Show spans several counties and we are hoping to get a lot of participation with that,” she said. “This is the brainchild of Allan Sibley, who is a part of the East Tennessee Art Center. We will be using the Nancy Cantrell Gallery to host it, so we have a central location to do the show for all of the kids. We are here, open and excited to be here for the community. We are also hoping to do some upcoming art classes and we would just like to have people come into the gallery and enjoy what is here for them.”
